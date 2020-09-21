092220-mnh-news-statebriefs

Hit-and-run leads to murder count
GREENSBORO — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend, authorities said.
Greensboro police responding to a call about 1 p.m. Sunday found Anthony Douglas Hill, 53, dead.
Paul Steven Voss Jr., 50, surrendered to police later Sunday and was charged with first-degree murder, a Greensboro police release says.
The two men knew each other. Authorities did not describe the circumstances surrounding Hill's death.
Grant to buy line for high-speed service
RALEIGH — North Carolina will use a $47.5 million federal grant to purchase a rail line needed to advance planned high-speed passenger train service between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia.
The money, announced Friday by four North Carolina members of Congress, will let the N.C. Department of Transportation buy the line from CSX Corp. from Raleigh north to Warren County, near the Virginia line.
North Carolina and Virginia have been working on the high-speed plan for nearly 30 years, The News & Observer reported. Construction remains years away.
Last year, Virginia struck a deal to buy 65 miles of CSX rail line from the state line north to near Petersburg, Virginia. CSX also agreed to allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to purchase right of way in Warren County to the Virginia line.
Engineers use lasers to test new bridge
NAGS HEAD — Engineers are shooting trillions of laser beams at a new bridge on the Outer Banks to make sure it will withstand the harsh elements of the Atlantic coast.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the tests are being done on the $252 million Marc Basnight Bridge. It carries N.C. 12 over Oregon Inlet and connects the northern Outer Banks to Hatteras Island.
Expansion and contraction from heat and cold can have the most impact on a bridge. One thing engineers don't want the bridge to do is lean.
Pablo Hernandez, a bridge engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, told the Pilot that the "bridge is an infant in its life. We're making sure it's behaving according to its design."
The concrete span replaced the old Bonner Bridge.
Man faces over 300 sex-related charges
RAEFORD — A North Carolina man facing more than 300 sex crimes charges involving a juvenile was in jail Sunday, authorities said.
Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, 30, was apprehended by the FBI in Etta, Mississippi, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said in a release. Arrested Saturday, Bradshaw is being held at the Hoke detention center on a $20 million bond.
Peterkin said that detectives went to a Raeford home Aug. 7 for a reported juvenile sexual assault. Arrest warrants were obtained, but Bradshaw left North Carolina, according to the news release.
He was extradited from Mississippi and charged with 332 counts, including statutory sexual offense, taking indecent liberties with children, crimes against nature and sexual exploitation of a minor, the release said. The alleged offenses occurred from February through August.
Blake's family attends Charlotte rally
CHARLOTTE — Members of Jacob Blake's family attended a rally in Charlotte on Sunday, calling for an end to a "vicious cycle of hate" nearly a month after Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Those comments came from Blake's sister, Letetra Widman, as she spoke to more than 150 people at a park in the city, The News & Observer reported.
"I'm tired of this vicious cycle of hate," she said. "I've been Black for 31 years, and I still can't figure out why that makes people mad."
Her brother has been paralyzed from the waist down due to the shooting, which was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha since Aug. 23.
"If some of us do not count, none of us counts," Jacob Blake Sr., a Charlotte resident, told the crowd on Sunday. "I refuse to accept the fact that in 2020 I have to prove my son is a human being."
— From wire reports
