Crime Watch

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 22-28:
- Lance Matthew Dubicki, 44, of 251 Lucky Strike Drive, in Marion, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
- Tania Osiris Euceda, 28, of 103 Kirk St., in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
- Emiya K-Ron Wooten, 22, of 107 Lytle St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 4.
- David Clayton George, 30, of 3450 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 4.
- Brandon Andrew Perry, 34, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
- Willie Charles Davis, 46, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 4.
- Jennifer Dawn Coleman, 47, of 106 Kela Court, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 17.
- Gary Benjamin Stamper, 30, of 484 Highway 70 S.W., 140, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
- Tiffany Ann Stamey, 32, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 14.
- Natasha Rae Stanley, 28, of 509 Hickory Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Dec. 18.
- Larry Shane Briggs, 50, of 104 Normandy Drive, B, in Morganton, was charged with felony financial card fraud and felony financial card theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 4.
- Katia Celaina Christian, 33, of 3529 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 4.
- Alisha Renae Clay, 26, of 114 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!