North Carolina man jailed on 300 counts of child sex crimes

RAEFORD — A North Carolina man has been apprehended and charged with more than 300 counts of sex crimes involving children, a sheriff said.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw of Raeford was apprehended Thursday in Etta, Mississippi, by the FBI and extradited to North Carolina, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said in a news release.

Detectives were sent to a home in Raeford in August in response to a report of a juvenile sexual assault. An investigation led to 156 warrants being issued, Peterkin said.

Peterkin said Bradshaw is charged with 332 counts, including statutory sexual offense with a child and crimes against nature. According to the sheriff, the alleged victims are as young as 5 years old, and more than 133 have been identified. Some were physically assaulted; others were exploited on the internet.

Bradshaw appeared in court Monday and was appointed a public defender who was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Peterkin also said the ongoing investigation could result in additional charges.