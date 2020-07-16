State Briefs

Woman recorded making racist rants is hit by truck and diesASHEVILLE — A North Carolina woman whose racist rants and attack on a Black teenager and a woman in a hijab attracted international attention has died after she was struck by a fire department vehicle, according to police.
Rachel Dawn Ruit, 41, of Henderson County was fatally injured when she stepped in front of an Asheville Fire Department pickup truck Monday, news outlets reported. Asheville Police Department spokeswoman Christina Hallingse confirmed that Ruit died Tuesday.
Ruit, a white woman, drew attention after people posted cellphone videos showing her shouting racial epithets and making threats toward people on multiple occasions. On Monday, Ruit was captured on video screaming racial slurs at a family visiting from Charlotte for a birthday dinner. On July 1, she was recorded screaming at a young girl, using racist and sexually explicit language.
Ruit was arrested July 4, accused of ripping off a Muslim woman’s religious garment and attacking a 14-year-old Black girl.
Ex-principal gets up to 3.5 years for sex actsCHARLOTTE — A former high school principal in North Carolina has been sentenced to a maximum of three years and six months in prison for sex crimes involving a student.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Tony Lee Worley was sentenced Tuesday.
Authorities said the 58-year-old had approached a student on a dating app. Court records show that he pleaded guilty in Lincoln County Superior Court to two felony counts of sex act with a student by a school administrator.
Police had arrested Worley last year and accused him of a “romantic relationship” with a student. Worley resigned that year.
Biltmore to cut nearly 400 jobsASHEVILLE — North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate will cut about 390 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tourist destination had reopened on a limited basis May 9, but the pandemic will lead to the elimination of about 15% of its positions through permanent layoffs and early retirements, The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Wednesday.
Biltmore temporarily laid off most of its 2,600 workers in late March as the pandemic spread.
The 8,000-acre estate, anchored by a 250-room French chateau built at the direction of George Vanderbilt, was completed in 1895 during the nation’s Gilded Age. Biltmore draws about 1.4 million visitors in a normal year.
From wire reports
