State Briefs

Monument removed from Buncombe County courthouse
ASHEVILLE — Workers have removed a Confederate monument that stands outside a county courthouse in the western North Carolina city of Asheville.
The Citizen-Times reports that the monument was taken down Tuesday morning.
The monument outside the Buncombe County courthouse honored the 60th Regiment and Battle of Chickamauga.
The city of Asheville recently took down a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood downtown.
Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the American South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality. The wave of public sentiment was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Many Confederate statues were erected decades after the Civil War, during an era when Southern states were crushing attempts to achieve equality for Black people.
County and city officials have also called for the creation of a task force to come up with a plan for a monument that honors Zebulon Vance. He was a Buncombe native and North Carolina governor during the Civil War as well as a U.S. senator.
The Vance monument stands in downtown Asheville. It was recently shrouded from view.
Horse dies on coast after choking on apple
COROLLA — A wild horse on the North Carolina coast has died after officials say it choked on an apple, leading to warnings for people not to feed the herd.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page that a yearling colt named Danny choked on an apple last Friday, and blamed his death on “humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses. No regard for the laws put in place to protect the horses.”
According to the organization, its veterinarian found the horse on Friday morning and administered a sedative to try and relax the horse’s esophagus and allow the obstruction to pass. But it was discovered that the apple had been lodged long enough to cause an infection and rupture his esophagus, the organization said.
Officials also thin Danny likely suffered head trauma from thrashing about trying to loosen the obstruction, and also could have suffered bleeding in its lungs.
People should not feed horses, touch the horses or interact with them, according to rules in place to protect the herd that roams the beach north of Corolla.
Officials: Inmate died at county jail
CHARLOTTE — An inmate in a North Carolina jail has died two days after he was booked into the facility.
Michael Daniel Mangan was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his Mecklenburg County Jail cell in Charlotte early Sunday morning, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release reported by news outlets.
Jail staff and first responders attempted CPR on Mangan before his death, the release said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.
“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Mangan,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the release. “Anyone who enters our facility is a part of our detention community.”
Mangan, 51, was booked into the jail Friday on larceny charges, records obtained by The Charlotte Observer show.
He was placed in a separate unit following his arrest to screen for possible coronavirus symptoms, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said Mangan did not appear to have any symptoms.
