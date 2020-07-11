Woman on probation faces drug charges
0 comments
Criminal Allegations

Woman on probation faces drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A woman on probation received drug charges after a search of her residence in June.

Tonya Lynn Rector, 49, of 2745 Jamestown Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of LSD and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after NC Probation and Parole officers along with BCSO detectives conducted a search of Rector’s home on June 30, the release said.

Methamphetamine, LSD and drug paraphernalia all were seized during the search of her home.

Rector received a $20,000 secured bond with a court date set for July 20.

Tonya Lynn Rector.jpg

Rector
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News