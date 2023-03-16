Artists sought for event

The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists and buskers interested in participating in the upcoming City Walk Stroll from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in downtown Hickory. The Stroll will begin at Lowe’s City Park parking lot and continue through Hickory, ending at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Both artists and buskers will be placed along the City Walk in various locations. Booth spaces are 10-feet by 10-feet. The limit is one booth per applicant. The registration fee for each booth is $30. There is no available electricity for the booths. Registrations must be postmarked by March 31. Contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net for an application, or call 828-322-1121.

Incomplete applications will not be considered. Artists will be notified of acceptance on or before April 7. Buskers should send information and music demo to info@downtownhickory.com or blsinclair1@bellsouth.net.

Hatchery to close for stocking

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of hatchery-supported trout waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. April 1. While fishing is closed, Wildlife Commission staff will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, in preparation for opening day. Hatchery-supported trout waters are stocked at frequent intervals March through June annually. In 2023, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 964,000 trout — 96% of which will be at least 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. These waters will remain open until Feb. 29, 2024. For more information, visit ncwildlife.org.

Carolina Caring volunteers sought

Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to serve as members of the hospice team and offer support to patients and families.

Carolina Caring serves patients in a 12-county region, including Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. The need for volunteers extends across the region, and the opportunity offers residents an opportunity to help their neighbors.

The agency offers free training to volunteers on communicating effectively with patients and families about what hospice is and to clarify the role of its volunteers.

For information, call the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or email volunteer@carolinacaring.org.

Head Start takes applications

The Enola Group Early Head Start has openings in its home visiting program.

The comprehensive program serves women who are pregnant and families with children from birth to age 3. Services are offered free to eligible families and include:

Quality early childhood education

Family support

Health, nutrition and prenatal support

In-home education

Parent-child playgroups

Community activities

Limited transportation assistance

Early childhood professionals partner with families to support child development through learning games and daily routines.

The program also offers services in a classroom setting.

The Enola Group serves children and families in Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties. For information or to enroll, call the Burke Early Head Start office at 828-475-0107.

Groups offer addiction help

People struggling to cope with a loved one’s addiction to alcohol or drugs have a resource in the community. Al-Anon offers three family support groups in Morganton:

At 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Queen Street Clubhouse, 923 E. Union St.

At noon Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 100 Silver Creek Road.

At 7 p.m. Thursdays at Linville United Methodist Church, 4446 N.C. 126.

Meetings are held in-person and virtually. For information, call 828-448-2525 or 828-443-2174 and leave a message.

Agency offers primary care

The Burke County Health Department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers primary-care services.

Anyone age 3 or older can receive services by walking in or calling ahead for an appointment. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients will be assessed and treated by the nurse practitioner for chronic and acute problems such as sinus conditions, colds, urinary tract infections, ear pain, diabetes and high blood pressure.

The clinic accepts clients with no insurance, Medicaid or self-pay. A minimum of $50 will be charged for the services; those who cannot pay will still be seen but billed for the services and allowed to pay on a schedule.

For information or to make an appointment, call the Health Department at 828-764-9229.

Youth program seeks help

The Guardian ad Litem program in Burke County continually recruits volunteers for its program, which trains and supports people who advocate for abused and neglected children navigating the court system.

No educational credit or prior experience is required. Volunteers must fill out an application, be interviewed by Guardian ad Litem staffer and have a criminal background check completed. Volunteers receive 30 hours of training from the state through a nationally recognized training program, which includes training on testifying in court. Training is being conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After training, volunteers are appointed an officer of the court by a District Court judge and are assigned a child. They act as the child’s voice in court and independently investigate and ascertain the needs of each child, working with a program supervisor and attorney advocate.

The time commitment for being a Guardian ad Litem is around six to eight hours per month, so people can still work full time and volunteer with the program.

For information, call supervisors Amy Kincaid or Melinda Norman at 828-433-3310 or 828-433-3311 or visit volunteerforgal.org.

— From staff reports