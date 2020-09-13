In rural North Carolina, many wait for internet service

But the money will be spread over 10 years. And it will be distributed based on maps collected by the FCC, which often fail to track all the residents living in broadband holes.

State leaders have tried to move the needle, too.

In North Carolina, the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grant, or GREAT Grant, has now awarded $22 million to internet service providers to build broadband infrastructure in 29 economically distressed rural counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the latest winners last month.

“We’re now living in this socially distanced world, and reliable internet is more important than ever,” he said. “It’s an absolute must-have.”

Legislators were set to allocate this week an additional $30 million of Federal CARES Act funding to the GREAT grant program. That money would connect about 30,000 more homes.

All told, legislators have promised $150 million to the grant program over the next 15 years. That’s a fraction, though, of the $1.4 billion Sural estimates it will take to ensure every household in the state has broadband.