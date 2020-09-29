Oh, to be crazy and get paid for it

After supper, we took our coffee into the living room to watch a little bit of the news. That is always the wrong thing to do, and you would think I would know it by this time.

If there's anything positive on the news, it has something to do with this coronavirus. I'm a little weary of that.

Watching the news, my wife could see that I was getting a little bit agitated. I don't always get agitated, but when I do… I do.

“What has you all worked up,” my wife asked?

I was afraid to respond to that question. I have learned that every time your wife asks you a question, there is an agenda behind the scene that you can't see. I was afraid I was being set up or something.

Finally, I broke my silence and said, “I’m rather tired of all of these crazy politicians who don’t know their right hand from their left hand, except when they stick it out for donations. I’m tired of these crazy politicians being on television! Why can’t they go to the principal’s office like I had to do so often when I was in grade school?”

I tried to keep my rant as short as possible. I had a lot more that I wanted to say, but I was a little frustrated, so I tucked it in the back of my brain. Incidentally, there's plenty of room back there.