Facility provides classes for residents

Residents at Grace Ridge Retirement Community have the opportunity to pursue lifelong learning without leaving the facility.
“Grace Ridge University” is a free education series led by resident Sue Bormuth that allows residents to take an in-depth look at a variety of topics of interest.
“Since 2007, residents at Grace Ridge have explored more than 60 different subjects, ranging from history and physics to jazz and baseball,” said Kelsey Graff, communications and public relations assistant for Grace Ridge. “Before the pandemic, classes ranged in size from 15 to 20 residents. Now, to abide by social distancing measures, the class is limited to 10 residents in the community’s theater. Current topics include the secret life of words, understanding great structures and drain the oceans.”
Bormuth was a student of the program before she became its leader.
“I was very interested in some of the topics arranged by the founder, so when she passed away, I assumed major responsibility, with support from the Grace Ridge Wellness Department,” Bormuth said.
She takes suggestions from residents on what they are interested in and finds appropriate class materials.
“Topics are usually covered by a series of lectures or videos,” Bormuth said. “Those we get from ‘The Great Courses’ are either 24- or 36-half-hour lectures. We usually show them in two lecture sessions once a week. Those from Ken Burns are longer sessions and fewer in number. Those from National Geographic vary in length and number.”
She said she usually offers two to four classes at a time in both the morning and afternoon to accommodate residents’ schedules.
“Some (classes) are very popular, resulting in lots of enthusiasm,” Bormuth said. “Others receive less interest and more restrained reception.”
She believes the classes are helping residents cope with the isolation and stress of the coronavirus pandemic and its safety protocols.
“Such classes give residents something outside themselves to think about,” Bormuth said. “They also provide a platform that initiates appropriate interaction with others who have like interests.”
Graff shared some additional benefits of the program.
“As we get older, ongoing learning remains as important as ever,” Graff said. “Research shows as you take in new information, you can grow new brain cells and help maintain your memory and problem-solving skills. Continuous learning during retirement can even help lessen risks of developing dementia. Through its abundant lifelong learning offerings, Grace Ridge celebrates and empowers independence and curious minds, which has taken on added importance since the pandemic.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!