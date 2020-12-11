Facility provides classes for residents

Residents at Grace Ridge Retirement Community have the opportunity to pursue lifelong learning without leaving the facility.

“Grace Ridge University” is a free education series led by resident Sue Bormuth that allows residents to take an in-depth look at a variety of topics of interest.

“Since 2007, residents at Grace Ridge have explored more than 60 different subjects, ranging from history and physics to jazz and baseball,” said Kelsey Graff, communications and public relations assistant for Grace Ridge. “Before the pandemic, classes ranged in size from 15 to 20 residents. Now, to abide by social distancing measures, the class is limited to 10 residents in the community’s theater. Current topics include the secret life of words, understanding great structures and drain the oceans.”

Bormuth was a student of the program before she became its leader.

“I was very interested in some of the topics arranged by the founder, so when she passed away, I assumed major responsibility, with support from the Grace Ridge Wellness Department,” Bormuth said.

She takes suggestions from residents on what they are interested in and finds appropriate class materials.