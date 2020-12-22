 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From hot cocoa to George Floyd: these are the stories that most inspired me in 2020
0 comments
alert special report top story
'Fave Five'

From hot cocoa to George Floyd: these are the stories that most inspired me in 2020

Johnny's YIR Mendez
Submitted by Israel Mendez

As the education reporter, I have seen firsthand the many effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on students and school staff in Burke County. However, despite all the uncertainty, people in our community here in western North Carolina have come together more than I've ever seen in the nine years I've lived in this area. 

The following stories made this trying and difficult year a lot more manageable because they allowed me to showcase the community's resilience and unity. 

Freedom grad, soon-to-be physician assistant reflects on trying journey

Israel Mendez had one heck of a week in December 2020. First, he had a viral post on Facebook reflecting on his family's struggles and how he was soon set to become a physician assistant. Then, this story performed really well, as the community took such an inspiration from Israel. As if that wasn't awesome enough, he got engaged only days later, and that post also went viral. Anyone who goes triply viral in one week is a special person. 

WATCH NOW: Local kids fix up warm drinks to benefit underserved children

The expression "kids just get it" was exactly the thought that came to mind when I visited these youngsters at their hot cocoa and cider booth.

These kids were so excited to be able to devote their days raising money for underserved children in their communities. Kudos to Keraghen Welty, and Sawyer and Tucker Cato. These kids were a source of inspiration to a lot of us here in Morganton.

WATCH NOW: Celebration honors work, life of deceased teacher

Cindy Grindstaff was a teacher in Burke County Public Schools for nearly 20 years, and she touched so many students' and coworkers' lives in that time. Her drive-thru memorial was a moving experience because so many of her students both past and present came out to pay their respects to her family. "Always keep dreaming," Ms. Grindstaff inscribed in a book gifted to a former student. "And remember, your next adventure is only a turn of the page away." 

 WATCH NOW: Large crowd gathers in Morganton to protest death of George Floyd

George Floyd's death resulted in protests throughout the nation. This story highlights the Burke County community's response to Floyd's death. Demonstrators gathered on consecutive nights for more than a week in June, drawing responses from many local law enforcement officials and community leaders.  

WATCH NOW: Mother surprises nursing student daughter with parade

This was another inspiring story from May, when the schools situation was in disarray. This article tells the story of a mother who surprised her daughter with a drive-thru party celebrating her graduation. Though the pandemic brought on so many negative consequences on students, stories like these are that much more important because they showcase students' perseverance. 

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Johnny Casey has been covering education and writing feature stories for The News Herald since Aug. 2019

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert