Managing a difficult insect pest on houseplants

Isolate infected plants as soon as you discover the problem. This will reduce the risk of this pest spreading to your other plants.

You can remove the adult scales with a toothpick, tweezers or an old toothbrush. Repeat every few weeks until you have this pest under control. This might be sufficient to control small populations, but if you miss even one adult, the problem persists.

The crawler stage is the most susceptible to chemical control. You will need a hand lens or magnifying glass to see these short-lived crawlers. Insecticides and washing small plants with a plant-safe soapy water solution can help manage small populations. Cover the pot and soil to prevent any scale knocked off during the bath from crawling back onto the plant.

Increase your chance of success with the help of an organic insecticide like Summit Year-Round Spray Oil (SummitResponsibleSolutions.com). This lightweight oil suffocates and controls all stages of the scale insect, including the adult and eggs housed under the protective covering. Repeat applications are needed to get this insect under control.

This product is safe for people and pets while harmful to this and other houseplant pests. As always read and follow label directions for the most effective results.