Marriage Licenses - Sept. 20 to Oct. 3
The following marriage licenses were filed the past two weeks at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Sept. 20 to Oct. 3:

» Curtis Lee Huffman to Megan Leigh Fleming

» Christopher Ray Stamey to Michaela Renee Abernathy

» Matthew Neale Lane to Allison Faye Fisher

» Chad Wayne Barkley to Brittany Lynne Holler

» William Christopher Jernigan to Janet Elizabeth Boyd-Curtis

» Kirk David Wetzel to Ashley Marie Markey

» Paul Edward Cordell III to Loretta Lynne Altizer

» Curt Hartmann Champeon to Manal Mohamed Fathe Amen El Gamal

» Brandon Lee Colley to Carol Ann Hoyle

» Marcus Joseph Laroche to Megan Siera Adams

» Tyler Jonathan Norman to Melinda Louise Bristol

» Stephen John Remich to Anna Reiley Wooten

» Patrick Caleb Thielen to Erica Icard Stephenson

» William Chad Kirk to Sandra Renee Smith

» Edward Nathan Robinson to Stephanie Paige Prevatt

» Sloan R. Doni to Erica E. Hughes

» Chueyee Joshua Lee to Courtney Nicole Collins

» Dino Dumonjic to Dawn Allison Brooks

» Justin Joseph Orgeron to Sierra Marie Hebert

» Willie Edward Johnson to Tabitha Linnette Stewart

» Daniel Lee Perkins Jr. to Lena Roxanne Small-Sigmon

» Frank Oliver Beam to Karen Lee Spears

» Harold Bridgebane Copley III to Shannon McIntosh Robbins

» Hayden Carl Beck to Lauren Danielle Duckworth

