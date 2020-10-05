Marriage Licenses - Sept. 20 to Oct. 3

The following marriage licenses were filed the past two weeks at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Sept. 20 to Oct. 3:
» Curtis Lee Huffman to Megan Leigh Fleming
» Christopher Ray Stamey to Michaela Renee Abernathy
» Matthew Neale Lane to Allison Faye Fisher
» Chad Wayne Barkley to Brittany Lynne Holler
» William Christopher Jernigan to Janet Elizabeth Boyd-Curtis
» Kirk David Wetzel to Ashley Marie Markey
» Paul Edward Cordell III to Loretta Lynne Altizer
» Curt Hartmann Champeon to Manal Mohamed Fathe Amen El Gamal
» Brandon Lee Colley to Carol Ann Hoyle
» Marcus Joseph Laroche to Megan Siera Adams
» Tyler Jonathan Norman to Melinda Louise Bristol
» Stephen John Remich to Anna Reiley Wooten
» Patrick Caleb Thielen to Erica Icard Stephenson
» William Chad Kirk to Sandra Renee Smith
» Edward Nathan Robinson to Stephanie Paige Prevatt
» Sloan R. Doni to Erica E. Hughes
» Chueyee Joshua Lee to Courtney Nicole Collins
» Dino Dumonjic to Dawn Allison Brooks
» Justin Joseph Orgeron to Sierra Marie Hebert
» Willie Edward Johnson to Tabitha Linnette Stewart
» Daniel Lee Perkins Jr. to Lena Roxanne Small-Sigmon
» Frank Oliver Beam to Karen Lee Spears
» Harold Bridgebane Copley III to Shannon McIntosh Robbins
» Hayden Carl Beck to Lauren Danielle Duckworth
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!