The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Sept. 20-26:
» Curtis Lee Huffman to Megan Leigh Fleming
» Christopher Ray Stamey to Michaela Renee Abernathy
» Matthew Neale Lane to Allison Faye Fisher
» Chad Wayne Barkley to Brittany Lynne Holler
» William Christopher Jernigan to Janet Elizabeth Boyd-Curtis
» Kirk David Wetzel to Ashley Marie Markey
» Paul Edward Cordell III to Loretta Lynne Altizer
» Curt Hartmann Champeon to Manal Mohamed Fathe Amen El Gamal
» Brandon Lee Colley to Carol Ann Hoyle
» Marcus Joseph Laroche to Megan Siera Adams
» Tyler Jonathan Norman to Melinda Louise Bristol
» Stephen John Remich to Anna Reiley Wooten
» Patrick Caleb Thielen to Erica Icard Stephenson
