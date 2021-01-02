Samaritan’s Purse builds field hospital in Lenoir to serve Burke, surrounding counties

Catawba Valley Medical Center would not comment on its capacity, or how much room it had to treat patients, because it has flexibility to expand or contract its capacity, Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber said. The hospital is seeing high volume of critical care patients, a hospital statement said.

“The rising number of cases and hospitalizations is worrisome and we continue to ask the community to act responsibly with regard to social distancing and preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the hospital statement said.

Brackett also forwarded The News Herald a sheet of frequently asked questions from Caldwell UNC Health Care and Samaritan’s Purse that explained the necessity of the field hospital.

“The current volume of COVID patients has spiked in recent weeks and many of the hospitals in this region are operating at maximum capacity,” the document said. “This spike is expected to sustain or accelerate into February and the additional resources the Emergency Field Hospital will provide can help assure we can address the needs of all patients.”

The field hospital is anticipated to be in place for about six weeks, according to the document. It said that projections suggest COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization will continue to surge in the coming weeks.