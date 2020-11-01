110220-mnh-news-statebriefs

Police break up voting rally
GRAHAM — A get-out-the vote rally that ended with North Carolina police pepper spraying and arresting attendants was the result of participants blocking the roadway without authorization, authorities said Saturday.
Graham police said they issued several warnings to the crowd at Alamance County's courthouse to move from the roadway before releasing pepper spraying and arresting eight people.
A news release from the department said the march organized by the Rev. Greg Drumwright didn't have permission to block traffic. Drumwright initially asked police and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office if authorities could block the roadway for the rally members, but that request was never completed because Drumwright "missed the deadline," Graham police said.
Drumwright said the group was permitted to stand in the courthouse square and was escorted through the streets by the police. He also said that the group had "no intention" of having the rally in the street.
Former worker indicted in scam
KERNERSVILLE — The former solid-waste superintendent for Kernersville has been accused by authorities of defrauding the town of at least $200,000.
Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of Colfax, was indicted Monday on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Authorities accused him of using a fake company to defraud the community over 14 years.
The indictments against Buck allege that he told town officials that Atlantic Container Co. LLC would paint the community's dumpsters, but the company never did the work. Atlantic Container is not registered with the N.C. secretary of state.
Buck became a solid-waste operations supervisor for the town in 2004 and was promoted to superintendent in 2009. He was fired in December.
Buck was arrested Oct. 1 on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Early voting sets state record
RALEIGH — Early in-person voting ended Saturday for North Carolina, where records have been smashed by those who preferred not to cast ballots on Election Day.
Early voting sites in all 100 counties closed at 3 p.m. Saturday. Over 4.3 million North Carolina residents had voted by earlier that day — 3.4 million in person and 900,000 through mail-in ballots. The total surpasses the 3.1 million early votes recorded during the entire 2016 presidential election and equals 59% of all registered voters.
The highest election turnout in recent state history was 69.5% in 2008.
Registered voters can still vote in person Tuesday or by mailed ballots postmarked that day.
State eases closure of church
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County health officials have eased the shutdown of a North Carolina church where a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a series of events led to 181 cases and six deaths.
Officials announced the decision Friday, the same day 35 new COVID-19 cases and one additional fatality were reported from the outbreak at the United House of Prayer for All People, The Charlotte Observer reported. The church was recently prohibited from holding in-person gatherings after the October convocation events resulted in the outbreak.
County officials have said church leaders initially failed to comply with public health protocols and refused to help contact tracers identify who attended church events.
The modified order, effective immediately, allows nearly a dozen House of Prayer locations in Mecklenburg County to reopen with capacity limits. Church leaders said they will keep the flagship location closed until Nov. 5.
Boy dies after accidental shooting
CONCORD — An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed when a man accidentally fired a gun in a house early Friday morning, police said.
The child was dead when officers were called to the home at 2:08 a.m., Concord police said.
"I just think you have to practice extreme firearm safety," Maj. Robert Ledwell Jr. told WSOC-TV. "We have to be cognizant that we are not treating a firearm like we do an ink pen."
The man suspected of shooting the child lives at the home and has cooperated with investigators. police said. Authorities are not looking for other suspects.
No evidence of gunman at UNC
CHAPEL HILL — No evidence indicates an armed person was at a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill facility Friday.
The report that there might have been a gunman prompted a campuswide alert shortly before noon to find shelter, school officials said. The alert said a person was spotted near the Ambulatory Care Center west of the center of campus.
University police searched the building, reviewed security camera video and determined there was not an armed person there, the statement said. An "all-clear" was given at 12:21 p.m.
— From wire reports
