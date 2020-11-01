110220-mnh-news-statebriefs

Police break up voting rally

GRAHAM — A get-out-the vote rally that ended with North Carolina police pepper spraying and arresting attendants was the result of participants blocking the roadway without authorization, authorities said Saturday.

Graham police said they issued several warnings to the crowd at Alamance County's courthouse to move from the roadway before releasing pepper spraying and arresting eight people.

A news release from the department said the march organized by the Rev. Greg Drumwright didn't have permission to block traffic. Drumwright initially asked police and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office if authorities could block the roadway for the rally members, but that request was never completed because Drumwright "missed the deadline," Graham police said.

Drumwright said the group was permitted to stand in the courthouse square and was escorted through the streets by the police. He also said that the group had "no intention" of having the rally in the street.

Former worker indicted in scam

KERNERSVILLE — The former solid-waste superintendent for Kernersville has been accused by authorities of defrauding the town of at least $200,000.