State Briefs

4th person dies after gunfire at block partyCHARLOTTE — A fourth person has died after an impromptu celebration in North Carolina erupted in gunfire and several people were hit by cars, police said Wednesday.
Dairyon Dejean Stevenson, 31, died Tuesday while hospitalized after being shot early Monday at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.
Police also clarified Wednesday that one of the four victims killed at the scene died after being hit by a car. Police had previously said she died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Six others were wounded by gunfire and at least four more were hit by vehicles apparently fleeing the scene, according to police.
Police say about 400 people were gathered on the north side of the city when someone in the crowd was struck during a hit-and-run accident, prompting the arrival of police and medical first responders.
Deputy Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a Wednesday news conference that about 180 casings from multiple weapons including assault rifles and handguns were recovered at the scene. Smith said investigators haven’t determined a motive but that the shooting appeared to be spontaneous, with no indication it was planned.
Witnesses said drivers had been doing tricks in the street before the hit-and-run and that people in the crowd began firing guns.
Smith also said Wednesday that a female victim, identified in a news release as 29-year-old Kelly Miller, died after being run over by a car and wasn’t shot. In emails and news releases Monday, police said Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.
Police also also previously said that none of the victims hit by vehicles had life-threatening injuries.
Police have said the victim of the initial accident that authorities responded to survived and was treated at a hospital. Smith declined to release that victim’s name Wednesday.
DA tosses cases involving officers in video rantWILMINGTON — North Carolina prosecutors have dismissed cases involving three officers who were fired after a video recording captured one of them saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready.
New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said in a statement Thursday that his office reviewed the cases involving the Wilmington police officers. The statement didn’t say exactly how many cases were dismissed or what charges were considered.
The department dismissed Cpl. Jessie Moore and Officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore on Tuesday for violating department standards. Police Chief Danny Williams announced the firings at a news conference Wednesday.
“Behavior such as that exhibited by these former officers has no place in the courthouse or in the community,” David said in the statement. “My office has no tolerance for racially offensive language and stands by the Chief’s position to eliminate it from his agency as well.”
According to investigators, Piner was recorded telling Moore that he feels a civil war is coming and that he is ready. Piner said he was going to buy a new assault rifle, and soon “we are just going to go out and start slaughtering them (expletive)” Blacks. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.” Moore responded that he wouldn’t do that.
Piner then told Moore that he felt a civil war was needed to “wipe them off the (expletive) map. That’ll put them back about four or five generations.” Moore told Piner he was “crazy,” and the recording stopped a short time later.
Williams said at the news conference that he would recommend the three officers not be rehired by notifying the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission about their actions.
Court sides with health officials over opening of speedwayGRAHAM — A North Carolina stock car racetrack must remain closed and propose a new social distancing plan after a judge sided with health officials in an effort to curb the coronavirus spread.
Superior Court Judge D. Thomas Lambeth Jr. agreed with health officials who said large gatherings at the Ace Speedway could contribute to an increase spread of COVID-19, news outlets reported.
The Wednesday ruling continues to put an injunction on Ace, which requires the track to close and stop operations.
Ace attorney Chuck Kitchen said the speedway will seek an appeal.
The initial injunction, from June 11, came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restrictions caps outdoor crowds at 25 people.
The speedway opened on May 23 with 2,500 or more spectators.
A crowd of roughly 2,000 attended a race on June 6, when the speedway posted a sign saying the race was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.”
An Alamance County health director said that one person who attended a May 30 race contracted COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services said while the track is closed, they would allow officials to propose a new plan for operating under restrictions with social distancing.
Cooper issued an executive order Wednesday requiring people to wear face coverings in public when it’s not possible to maintain physical distance.
Protesters arrested for slowing traffic on Interstate 40DURHAM — Authorities in North Carolina cited three women on Wednesday after their protest over the death of George Floyd brought traffic to a crawl on Interstate 40.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested the three without incident.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that while no group organized the I-40 slowdown, a publicity effort asked protesters to drive 10 mph (16 kph) on the interstate from 8:46 to 9:30 a.m. The start time was a reference to the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death led to protests nationwide.
Before 9 a.m., video showed cars traveling at extremely slow speeds on westbound I-40 on the south side of Raleigh. Several additional slowdowns were reported.
At 9:45 a.m., a group of cars came to a standstill and several people got out of their cars to speak with patrol troopers parked on the side of the road before they were cited for multiple charges, including reckless driving and impeding traffic.
Police arrest man after girl shot in head
FOREST CITY — A North Carolina has been arrested in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, police said Wednesday.
The Forest City Police Department said in a news release that when officers responded on Tuesday to a call of a child being shot, they found two people removing Aaliyah Norris from a car. Officers discovered she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and said she is hospitalized in critical condition.
Police arrested Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, of Forest City on Wednesday and charged him with multiple offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Francis is being held in the Rutherford County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.