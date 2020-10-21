Marriage Licenses - Oct. 11-17

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Oct. 11-17:
• Andrew Gordon Davis to Kimberly Kristine Brindley
• Jose Manuel Gutierrez to Sofia Padilla Sanchez
• Brandon Kirk Bollinger to Cherylynn McKenzie Bluto
• Andy Ray Carswell to Crystal Marie Caldwell
• Albert Logan Coley IV to Haley Elaine Palmer
• John Wesley Cox III to Mary Ann Southard
• Robertt Alfred Koehler to Katherine Jane Farris
• Thomas James Parsons to Mary Catherine Tallent
• Zachary Randall Massengale to Amy Marie Williams
• Christian Blake Walker to Katlyn Elizabeth Ann Benfield
• Ignacio Aurelio Velasquez Vasquez to Katherine Stacey Guerra Vargas
