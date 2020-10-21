 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses - Oct. 11-17
The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Oct. 11-17:

• Andrew Gordon Davis to Kimberly Kristine Brindley

• Jose Manuel Gutierrez to Sofia Padilla Sanchez

• Brandon Kirk Bollinger to Cherylynn McKenzie Bluto

• Andy Ray Carswell to Crystal Marie Caldwell

• Albert Logan Coley IV to Haley Elaine Palmer

• John Wesley Cox III to Mary Ann Southard

• Robertt Alfred Koehler to Katherine Jane Farris

• Thomas James Parsons to Mary Catherine Tallent

• Zachary Randall Massengale to Amy Marie Williams

• Christian Blake Walker to Katlyn Elizabeth Ann Benfield

• Ignacio Aurelio Velasquez Vasquez to Katherine Stacey Guerra Vargas

