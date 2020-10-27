Marriage Licenses - Oct. 18-24, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Oct. 18-24:
• Cynthia Nicole Benfield to Andrena Celeste Surratt
• Daniel Baxter Killian to Amanda Leigh Deal
• Jacob Aaron Blanton to Rebecca Lynn Gilley
• Jeremy Michael Burke to Andrea Dawn Gentry
• Kristy Lynn Hammonds to Laura Elaine Palmer
• Spencer Tron Micol to Leeanna Denise Workman
• Dustin Lynn Hyler to Judith Kelly Span
• Andres Miqueas Juarez Lopez to Sandra Ajanel Ixcoy
• Christopher Jacob William Horn to Stefanie Marie Leone
• Elias Agustin Alcon to Veronica Alicia Mendoza Vicente
• Jeffrey Joseph Kareka to Janice Marie Kraser
• Collin Lawrence Taylor to Catherine Farley Bost
• Kelly Ray York to Sarah Jessica White
