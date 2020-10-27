 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses - Oct. 18-24, 2020
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses - Oct. 18-24, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Oct. 18-24:

• Cynthia Nicole Benfield to Andrena Celeste Surratt

• Daniel Baxter Killian to Amanda Leigh Deal

• Jacob Aaron Blanton to Rebecca Lynn Gilley

• Jeremy Michael Burke to Andrea Dawn Gentry

• Kristy Lynn Hammonds to Laura Elaine Palmer

• Spencer Tron Micol to Leeanna Denise Workman

• Dustin Lynn Hyler to Judith Kelly Span

• Andres Miqueas Juarez Lopez to Sandra Ajanel Ixcoy

• Christopher Jacob William Horn to Stefanie Marie Leone

• Elias Agustin Alcon to Veronica Alicia Mendoza Vicente

• Jeffrey Joseph Kareka to Janice Marie Kraser

• Collin Lawrence Taylor to Catherine Farley Bost

• Kelly Ray York to Sarah Jessica White

