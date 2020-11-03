 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses - Oct. 25-31, 2020
0 comments
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses - Oct. 25-31, 2020

  • 0

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Oct. 25-31:

• McKinley Garland Sterling Yoder to Hannah Marie Parker

• Jeffory Dean Hopson to Toni Lashea Durham

• Joseph Rolland Wakefield IV to Madyson Grace Fairburn

• Courtney Elizabeth Gravett to Tiffany Louise Hildebrandt

• Maurice Charthern II to Sarah Nicole Moses

• Jeffrey Michael Hines to Deanna Watts Dale

• James Michael Conner to Colleen Carol Frye

• Joshua Mark Grimes to Whitney Howard Michaels

• Kevin Lee Rhoney to Christin Lynn Flynn

• Carl Andrew Merting to Alyssa Dianne Smith

• Christopher Ellis Zimmerman to Taylor Renea Morrissey

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert