Marriage Licenses - Oct. 25-31, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Oct. 25-31:
• McKinley Garland Sterling Yoder to Hannah Marie Parker
• Jeffory Dean Hopson to Toni Lashea Durham
• Joseph Rolland Wakefield IV to Madyson Grace Fairburn
• Courtney Elizabeth Gravett to Tiffany Louise Hildebrandt
• Maurice Charthern II to Sarah Nicole Moses
• Jeffrey Michael Hines to Deanna Watts Dale
• James Michael Conner to Colleen Carol Frye
• Joshua Mark Grimes to Whitney Howard Michaels
• Kevin Lee Rhoney to Christin Lynn Flynn
• Carl Andrew Merting to Alyssa Dianne Smith
• Christopher Ellis Zimmerman to Taylor Renea Morrissey
