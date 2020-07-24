Awesome gadgets: Something for everyone

The website www.justgizmos.com provided a list of the newest gadgets predicted to sell out this summer, and some of them were really cool. While I don’t endorse any, please check them out personally, especially online reviews as to their merit. Here’s a couple that might be of interest.
For those that suffer from leg or backpain, you may want to look into MindInsole, which are specialty inserts that you put in your shoes to alleviate pain by utilizing magnets that touch your pressure points to help stimulate reflexes. Many people also wear MindInsole to boost energy, promote blood circulation and for comfort when standing for long periods of time. I checked reviews, and they were positive on www.besthonestreviews.com and Amazon, which sells a set for $12.99.
Although I’m not a smartphone user who loads photos and other stuff into a phone, I’ve heard the pain of many people who have lost their precious memories by phone malfunctions or loss. So, it makes good sense to occasionally download all the loaded data, and InfinitiKloud might be the answer. It’s a simple device that loads into your mobile phone, tablet or computer everything you want to back up. Simply hit the red start button, and this gizmo will back up all your files on the device in minutes. Next, plug it into any other computer, such as a home desktop, and all your files will be safe. The website www.top5photobackupdevices.com gave it high marks and ranked it No. 1. Pricing was good, and you can purchase one at www.infinitikloud.com, but you will need to select either 32GB. 64GB or 128GB.
Searching for a gift that is sure to thrill any young lad or lass who enjoys gazing up at the stars? A Starscope Monocular, which is a high-powered minitelescope, is sure to please. This brilliantly engineered telescope competes with other brands for a fraction of the cost. Starscope Monoculars utilize modern CNC technology as well as optical programs on supercomputers to deliver a high-quality telescope that would typically compete in the $3,000 range, but sells for a discounted rate of $47.99 on www.starscopemonocular.com. Lightweight and portable, these telescopes are designed to be brought everywhere, so you never miss any of the amazing sights in the sky.
As we age, many of us experience hair loss and our once beautiful mane gets sparse and shaggy. The Vita Hair Brush is a high-tech device that can help reverse your hair loss and grow it back. It uses cutting edge laser technology that naturally stimulates and nourishes to naturally grow healthy hair again. Although the Vita Hair Brush is a little pricey at $99.99, the reviews were pretty good and if it helps stimulate hair growth for a gal or guy who misses a full head of hair, it’s worth every penny. Check it out at www.vitahairbrush.com.
For those who want to talk to a relative or friend and are faced with a language barrier, the Muama Instant Language Translator may help. This device helps you communicate with anyone in any country around the world, and it's small enough to fit in your pocket. Speak into the Muama translator, and it will translate for you into the selected language of your choice. Let the person you are speaking with do the same, and you can have a full conversation. It’s a little pricey at $89 per translator; they do discount for two at $138 so the person you are talking with can have his or her own. Essential for international travel, they’re also super to communicate with people struggling to learn English. Check it out at www.muama-enence.com.
This next one might be a necessity for every household. Bondic is a revolutionary compound tied with a UV light that cures into hard plastic. What that means is Bondic can reattach broken glasses; refill holes in plumbing; repair broken phone cables or computer chargers; and rebuild just about anything, including broken china. Where superglue fails, Bondic works on any surface -- metal, wood, glass, plastic and ceramics -- and only hardens when it is exposed to the special light, eliminating all the mess that comes with glue. You’ll find a starter kit on Amazon for $22.
If you know me, you know I hate a scale and rarely step on the dusty one in the corner of my bathroom because I’d be left depressed for the rest of the day. However, for those that have the courage to interact with his or her scale, Fit Track advertises as the world’s smartest scale. Not only can it measure your weight, its patented dual BIA technology monitors 17 key health insights to help get a much deeper understanding of your progress, muscle mass, bone mass, hydration levels and more. It’s pricey even on Amazon at $89, but reviews were pretty good.
For those who want to quickly and accurately check your pulse and blood oxygen level, the handheld Oximeter is the newest trend in home health diagnosis and treatment. These simple-to-use meters can accurately check your blood oxygen level to make sure that you are getting the oxygen that your body needs. One of the more affordable and accurate oximeters on the market is the Blaux Oximeter. It is battery-operated, digital and takes readings in less than a minute. It’s available on blauxoximeter.com. My husband is getting an early birthday present!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
