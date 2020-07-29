Cases of COVID-19 still climbing in Burke

Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Burke County with 22 new cases.
The Burke County Health Department reported 1,557 positive cases Wednesday, up from 1,535 cases Tuesday. The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows that 1,164 of the positive cases have recovered and eight residents are hospitalized. The county has previously reported 26 deaths associated with the virus.
Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod continues to remind residents to practice the three W's when in public: wear a cloth face covering when out and unable to physically distance from others; wait at least 6 feet from others; and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
McLeod said it also is imperative for those testing positive to stay home until their isolation time has been completed and those who are sick to stay home until symptom-free.
The Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic from 1-4 p.m Sunday at the Jonas Ridge Fire Department in the Jonas Ridge community of Burke County.
The test is free, but people should bring their insurance card, the Health Department says. The department says it’s preferred for those wanting a test to pre-register by calling 828-764-9168, but drop-ins are welcome. Pre-registration is so officials will know how many staffers and how much supplies will be needed. People wanting a test don’t have to be a Burke County resident.
On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said she expects the state will be done with testing at nursing homes and nursing care facilities statewide by the end of this week or early next week.
Local outbreaks
The J. Iverson Developmental Center outbreaks remains at nine staff members and no patients, according to the state’s latest congregate living update Tuesday.
The outbreak at Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard shows 15 residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has had three deaths associated with the virus, according to the information from the state.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 57 residents and 33 staff members test positive. It has had 13 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The state reported 1,865 deaths due to the virus, 117,850 positive cases and 1,291 people hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new executive order that prohibits the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m. in restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Those with questions or who need more information can call the Burke County public information line at 828-764-9168 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours and on weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staffers return. Information also is available at the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
