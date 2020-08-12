Celebrating 102 years of life

Faye McLean Garrison Griffin, a resident at the Autumn Care nursing facility in Drexel, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Griffin was born on Aug. 2, 1918, during the Spanish flu epidemic, and also has survived having coronavirus this year, according to her daughter, Carolyn Powell.
“She had some symptoms, but nothing full-blown,” Powell said. “She’s never been sick – she’s been a healthy person.”
Griffin’s friends and family partnered with Autumn Care to hold a socially-distanced birthday party for her. Attendees work masks and shared their best wishes with signs from afar.
Griffin grew up in Collettsville in Caldwell County, where her father and grandfather owned a logging and sawmill company. She graduated from Collettsville High School, where she participated in the Beta Club.
After graduation, she moved to Valdese to work in a mill and married Sherrill Garrison. The couple had three children. She also worked at Drexel Knitting Mills and the Western Carolina Center (now the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center).
After Sherrill died, Faye married William Griffin. In addition to two surviving children from her first marriage, she also has two grandchildren.
Faye is a former member of the Drexel and Morganton First Church of God congregations.
