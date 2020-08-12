You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating 102 years of life
0 comments

Celebrating 102 years of life

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Faye McLean Garrison Griffin, a resident at the Autumn Care nursing facility in Drexel, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Griffin was born on Aug. 2, 1918, during the Spanish flu epidemic, and also has survived having coronavirus this year, according to her daughter, Carolyn Powell.

“She had some symptoms, but nothing full-blown,” Powell said. “She’s never been sick – she’s been a healthy person.”

Griffin’s friends and family partnered with Autumn Care to hold a socially-distanced birthday party for her. Attendees work masks and shared their best wishes with signs from afar.

Griffin grew up in Collettsville in Caldwell County, where her father and grandfather owned a logging and sawmill company. She graduated from Collettsville High School, where she participated in the Beta Club.

After graduation, she moved to Valdese to work in a mill and married Sherrill Garrison. The couple had three children. She also worked at Drexel Knitting Mills and the Western Carolina Center (now the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center).

After Sherrill died, Faye married William Griffin. In addition to two surviving children from her first marriage, she also has two grandchildren.

Faye is a former member of the Drexel and Morganton First Church of God congregations.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who will get COVID vaccine first
Medicine

Who will get COVID vaccine first

  • Updated

Will there be a vaccine against coronavirus? Eventually, we pray. But in this age of unreason, undue attention is already being paid to those …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert