Finding service in small acts

During the pandemic, I have given myself a list of chores. One occurs each Monday morning after the waste truck empties all the large blue trash cans in the cul de sac. I bound out of the house and return all the cans to their respective homes and designated places. It does not take very long, and I am blessed to do it.
Some of my neighbors are elderly and struggle with health issues and do not have the physical strength right now to walk their cans back up their driveways. Another neighbor has had a big surgery lately and is still recovering. Other neighbors have no physical problems retrieving their trash cans, but it feels good to save them a step when returning from work in the evening. Of course, I helped with the cans before the pandemic started, but have focused on it more recently because collecting them is a small act of service and a way for me to stay mentally and physically sharp. It is a small act, but serves an important purpose. Just the other day, one of my older neighbors told me how grateful he was for the assistance.
Anyone looking for a change in their lives should start with small acts. Even if we do not admit it, these times of quarantine, shut down, and everything else have given each of us moments of opportunity to be a better human being and a better neighbor. We should all build a habit of small acts because they are the right thing to do.
Above all, small acts show human kindness and remind us there are other things going on in the world besides self. Studies show practicing kindness does wonderful things for the human body like reducing stress and blood pressure while combating anxiety and depression. Kindness has also been scientifically proven to increase longevity as it is practiced; however, these facts should not be the reason why we should be kind.
Practicing small acts give our lives purpose and meaning while adding to the purposes and meaning in other people’s lives. They are also contagious. A mindset which places compassion for others above our own needs and pleasures helps to redeem the truth it is more blessed to give than receive. Kindness and giving provide meaning because they both promote a certain gratitude and definitely help to offer an inner resiliency. Author James Merritt, in a recent book, includes generosity as an important character trait which each individual needs. He considers it more of an attitude than an action.
Another very noted author, Stephen King, encouraged a graduation class years ago to be more generous. He said, “I want you to consider making your life one long gift to others. And why not? All you have is on loan. All that lasts is what you pass on.” He challenged them to, “Begin the next great phase of your life by giving, and to continue as you begin. I think you’ll find in the end that you got far more than you ever had, and did more good than you ever dreamed.”
Small acts reveal to ourselves the value in “showing up” for others. In taking care of others, we take care of ourselves. A better self encourages a better community. The dividends from kindness may be too big to even assess in the long run. There are positive links between kindness and happiness. As small acts are completed, neurotoxins are released in the brain which stimulate feeling and emotion. Kindness is not only good from a citizenship perspective, but it also feels good.
Acts of kindness release us from an innate selfishness. They remind us the world is bigger than just ourselves and our immediate nucleus of activities. They help us to stop and think about the greater good in life. Moreover, they teach us about our own heart. They remind us we don’t need all the money we have or all the things we accumulate. Watching simple acts performed by others, or completing them on our own, help us to be more in tune with the needs of others and, thus, help us grow personally in a variety of ways. While practicing small acts, we conquer certain fears and get better at being intentional.
All of us know there are too many benefits of practicing kindness to mention here. Some can be seen out in the open, but a great many of them are felt intrinsically.
The simple truth is: small acts end up being really huge acts in the long run because the thread of a small act can be sewn in many different directions which can build bridges, tear down walls, increase relationships, and save lives.
Those are good things.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at Btomberlin50@outlook.com.
