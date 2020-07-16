UPDATE: 15 more positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Total: 315

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that fifteen additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 315 in McDowell.
“Please wear a face covering," said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell. "Wearing a face covering is critical. It can reduce your risk of transmission and protect others as well. It can save your life as well as your loved ones. It can help us to lower the numbers and stop transmission. Always wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face.”
There have been 5,926 people tested, 4,931 negative results and 680 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 104 individuals in quarantine, 209 out of quarantine and 2 deaths.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 17 from 9AM-11AM
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, July 20 from 9AM-11AM
