Burke under winter storm warning through midnight

Burke County has been placed under a winter storm warning through midnight on Friday night for a weather system that could drop up to 9 inches of snow on the area.
The warning from the National Weather Service went into effect at 7 p.m. on Thursday and covers Burke, Avery, Caldwell, Haywood, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
“A storm system moving from the Deep South through the coastal plain of Georgia and South Carolina will spread precipitation into the region from late (Thursday) evening through Friday morning before tapering off late Friday,” the warning reads. “Sufficient cold air will be in place for mainly snow to fall across the mountains, with the exception of the lowest valleys of extreme southwest North Carolina. While precipitation is expected to initially fall as rain across the foothills and northwest Piedmont, cooling temperatures will support a transition to snow Friday morning, roughly along and north of I-40.
“Heavy snow accumulations will be possible in these areas before the precipitation tapers off, or changes back to rain Friday afternoon. While rain and snow are expected to be the main precipitation types, a brief period of sleet or freezing rain will be possible, especially from the Blue Ridge escarpment through the northwest Piedmont, but any sleet or ice accumulations are expected to be minor.”
Locally based Foothills Action Network released its snowfall projections Wednesday night, which put the majority of Burke County under a forecast to see 3 to 6 inches of mostly snow. The northwestern portion of the county could see 4 to 8 inches, according to the FAN projection.
Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for FAN, said those projections held in place Thursday.
“Everything still looks on track right now,” Crawley said. “Precipitation will start shortly after midnight and peak in intensity during the mid-morning hours of Friday. One thing I will mention is that due to the upper-level low, there will be some banding features on the north side of the low. Where exactly those features set up will determine who gets higher amounts.”
The National Weather Service forecast originally was similar in nature early Thursday afternoon, predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday night, 1 to 3 inches of snow today and little or snow accumulation tonight.
Today's projected total later in the day on Thursday was upped to 2 to 4 inches of snow.
The winter storm warning says to expect heavy wet snow with total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, with higher amounts likely on eastern facing mountain slopes. The warning adds that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Temperatures falling into the 20s tonight will cause slippery road conditions to persist well into the weekend following the storm.
Thursday night’s forecast was for a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., followed by a 50% chance of rain and snow before midnight and a 90% chance of snow after midnight. The low temperature was scheduled to be around 33 degrees.
For today, the NWS forecasts a 90% chance of snow before noon, followed by an 80% chance of rain and snow between noon and 3 p.m. and likely rain after 3 p.m. There will be patchy fog before 5 p.m. The high for the day will be around 37.
Tonight, the NWS calls for a 30% chance of rain, possibly mixing with snow after 8 p.m., then gradually ending. There will be patchy fog before 7 p.m. Conditions are forecast as mostly cloudy and the low will be around 27.
As a reminder, the National Weather Service says that a winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
