Burke under winter storm warning through midnight

Burke County has been placed under a winter storm warning through midnight on Friday night for a weather system that could drop up to 9 inches of snow on the area.

The warning from the National Weather Service went into effect at 7 p.m. on Thursday and covers Burke, Avery, Caldwell, Haywood, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey counties.

“A storm system moving from the Deep South through the coastal plain of Georgia and South Carolina will spread precipitation into the region from late (Thursday) evening through Friday morning before tapering off late Friday,” the warning reads. “Sufficient cold air will be in place for mainly snow to fall across the mountains, with the exception of the lowest valleys of extreme southwest North Carolina. While precipitation is expected to initially fall as rain across the foothills and northwest Piedmont, cooling temperatures will support a transition to snow Friday morning, roughly along and north of I-40.

“Heavy snow accumulations will be possible in these areas before the precipitation tapers off, or changes back to rain Friday afternoon. While rain and snow are expected to be the main precipitation types, a brief period of sleet or freezing rain will be possible, especially from the Blue Ridge escarpment through the northwest Piedmont, but any sleet or ice accumulations are expected to be minor.”