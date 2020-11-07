Army vet helps NC veterans through woodworking

FAYETTEVILLE — What started as a hobby between deployments for Army veteran Kurt Ballash has turned into a passion for him and other veterans in the community.

Ballash is the owner of Ballash Woodworks in Fayetteville, which specializes in commercial and residential furniture design and fabrication.

In the Army, Ballash was a combat engineer from 2003 to 2006 and then became a medic until 2013. When he got out of the military, woodworking helped him find a new purpose.

"Woodworking kind of helped me come back from a really dark place in my life after getting out of the service, feeling like I didn't have a purpose, I didn't fit in anywhere — I kind of didn't know what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," he said. "I thought I was going to be a medic and go be a physician assistant and all of those things kept getting shut down in front of me. When I was faced with that confidence boost that I was getting out of woodworking, me and my wife really started discussing how we can make a difference in the community."

In 2018, Ballash and his late wife, Janie Smith, co-founded the Artisan Outreach, a nonprofit organization that teaches creative outlets to veterans, active-duty military and family members.