Honor, courage, committment

Ernest Smith, a Burke County native and World War II veteran, turned 101 on Friday, Nov. 6. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1944-45 on the USS Chilton APA 38 during the Battle of Okinawa, the last major battle of WWII. The Chilton’s crew delivered troops to the battlefield and recovered and treated the wounded in the Pacific while constantly bombarded with Japanese artillery. Smith witnessed deadly attacks by Japanese Kamikaze pilots against the Navy fleet, including one that struck the Chilton on April 2, 1945. The plane hit the “crow’s nest,” and the wings sheared off, leaving plane debris on the deck before crashing into the ocean. Fortunately, no one on the ship was injured. The Chilton later shot down another potential Kamikaze attack about 300 yards out. Nearly 5,000 American sailors died during the battle, the worst casualty rate of any battle in naval history. Smith is proud of his military service and grateful that God returned him safely home. He has four children who live in Burke County, five grandchildren (two deceased) and four great grandchildren.