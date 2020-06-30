State Briefs

FILE - This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. The fight over removing the names of Confederate generals from U.S. Army bases, like Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, has become a national debate. But in North Carolina’s new 8th Congressional District, which includes Fort Bragg and all of Cumberland County, the issue is much more personal. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)