State Briefs

Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort BraggFORT BRAGG — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg.
A total of 110 people participated in the course, which was cut short after a single soldier tested positive. Subsequent tests then showed that 82 students and eight instructors had COVID-19, Army spokeswoman Janice Burton told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Now all 110 are quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the rest, she said.
Their course, called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape, is naturally isolated from Fort Bragg’s other special warfare courses, the Army said.
Guidelines were implemented at Fort Bragg to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and some classes were shifted online. Portions of classes that could not be taught online were closely monitored. Students taking the survival course were tested prior to training and received daily welfare checks.
“The health and wellness of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson. “We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families.”
Crews removing Confederate monument unearth time capsuleRALEIGH — Crews removing a Confederate monument in North Carolina have unearthed a time capsule.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that workers encountered the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years.
Crews found the capsule Monday when they removed the monument’s base.
Michele Walker, public information officer for the N.C. Department of Cultural and Resources, told the newspaper that the capsule was placed there when the monument was erected in 1894.
The rusty capsule will be opened later this week in a lab setting. It’s unclear what kind of condition the contents are in.
An estimated 30,000 people were at the monument’s dedication in 1895.
Gov. Roy Cooper had ordered the removal of that statue and others for safety reasons after protesters toppled other statues.
Protests had followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Viewed as symbols of white supremacy, many Confederate monuments are being taken down.
Chief justice extends several emergency orders for NC courtsRALEIGH — The chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court is extending various emergency directives in the state’s courts in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a statement Monday that directives would continue to allow increased use of remote technology and limit foot traffic in courthouses.
The directives include restricting entry into courthouses for anyone who was likely exposed to the coronavirus. Only people with business in courthouses will be allowed inside.
Other directives include increased use of teleconferencing for remote court hearings and allowing certain documents to be served by email.
“The extension of these emergency directives are absolutely crucial to ensuring that our court system continues to administer justice while protecting the health and safety of court officials, court personnel, and the public,” Beasley said in a statement. “I implore members of the pubic to abide by all recommended public health measures in our courthouses as we conduct court business across North Carolina.”
NC professor to retire after backlashWILMINGTON — A North Carolina college professor will retire amid criticism over his latest social media comments, which include calling the state’s governor “Massa Cooper.”
Mike Adams, a sociology and criminology professor at University of North Carolina Wilmington, will retire on Aug. 1, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said in a statement on Monday.
The latest controversy began in late May when Adams tweeted that he dined with six men at a six-seat table and “felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina.” He then wrote: “Massa Cooper, let my people go!”
An online petition calling for his firing has received more than 60,000 signatures, with celebrities even jumping into the mix. The school called his tweets “vile” expressions of free speech.
It wasn’t a first for Adams, who in 2016 posted an article about a student activist under the title “A ‘Queer Muslim’ Jihad,” The News & Observer reported at the time.
Faculty members at the University of Montana later opposed Adams’ visit to their school, writing that he had “a long record of mocking, demeaning and verbally attacking women, people of color, members of the Islamic faith and the LGBTQ community,” the newspaper reported.
NC teen shot, killed in 3rd death in 24 hoursCHARLOTTE — Police in North Carolina are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy near a strip mall.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that Terreon Izavier Geter was shot and killed and another person was seriously injured on Beatties Ford Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. News outlets say the shooting occurred following an altercation at an arcade.
A second victim was located with a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Charlotte Observer reports the homicide is Charlotte’s 51st of 2020 and the third within 24 hours. Charlotte had 52 homicides at the same time last year.
From wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!