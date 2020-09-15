A musical concert or aggravating noise?

The only difference is the person listening. Since I do not have any musical credibility, I can listen to a tree frog singing and enjoy it as a beautiful musical concert.

On the other hand, my wife is very musically adept and can tell what is musical and what is simply noise.

A few days later, my wife got up, came into the living room, and asked, "Where is that noise?"

"Oh," I said rather cheerfully, "you mean the musical concert we enjoyed for the last several nights."

She looked at me with one of her looks.

“I think the tree frog has finished its concert and has moved on to its next engagement.”

For a moment, I was a little sorry because I enjoyed all the music from that tree frog. If up to me, and it isn't, I would engage that tree frog for a concert every night.

Last night as we were sitting in the living room, my wife said, “Isn’t that wonderful?”

Not knowing what she meant, I asked her, and she said, "that aggravating noise from the tree frog is gone. I really enjoy the quiet."