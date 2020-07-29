Marriage Licenses - Aug. 2, 2020
The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of July 19-25:

» Ryan Timothy Enloe to Kierra Brooke Lee

» Jakob Randolph Walker to Brittany Nicole Pearson

» Anthony Levon Hubbs to Carmen Marie Carroll

» Thomas Earl Moore to Latifa Amaray Taylor

» Lawrence Paul Cauble to Malinda Fisher Bollinger

» Rajvee Subramanian to Madonna Alisa Barrier

» James Robert Powers Jr. to Hayley Caroline Lane

» Byron Robert Piercy to Jessica Marie McCray

» Alexander Noah Ofisa II to Efileni Perez-Ortiz

» Rafael Castro to Adilene Rivera

» Donald Samuel Greene to Amelia Ann Lynn

