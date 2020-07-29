Marriage Licenses - Aug. 2, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of July 19-25:
» Ryan Timothy Enloe to Kierra Brooke Lee
» Jakob Randolph Walker to Brittany Nicole Pearson
» Anthony Levon Hubbs to Carmen Marie Carroll
» Thomas Earl Moore to Latifa Amaray Taylor
» Lawrence Paul Cauble to Malinda Fisher Bollinger
» Rajvee Subramanian to Madonna Alisa Barrier
» James Robert Powers Jr. to Hayley Caroline Lane
» Byron Robert Piercy to Jessica Marie McCray
» Alexander Noah Ofisa II to Efileni Perez-Ortiz
» Rafael Castro to Adilene Rivera
» Donald Samuel Greene to Amelia Ann Lynn
