090920-mnh-news-statebriefs

Police borrow military gear for free

WILMINGTON — Police here have been borrowing military surplus items such as generators and M-16 rifles from the Department of Defense.

The StarNews in Wilmington reported Tuesday that the city's Police Department has been using an obscure federal program to get the equipment for 16 years.

Wilmington police Capt. Rodney Dawson said that patrol officers are assigned M-16s because they need to be prepared if confronted by a suspect armed with one. He added that the weapons cannot be used for crowd control or civil disturbances.

There is no charge to borrow the equipment.

"Tax dollars have already paid for these items, so instead of the military disposing of them, they're basically given a second life through law enforcement," Dawson said.

Trooper cited after gear taken at gym

GASTONIA — A Highway Patrol trooper was charged after $5,000 worth of exercise equipment was taken from a gym before it reopened to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to authorities.