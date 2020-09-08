090920-mnh-news-statebriefs

Police borrow military gear for free
WILMINGTON — Police here have been borrowing military surplus items such as generators and M-16 rifles from the Department of Defense.
The StarNews in Wilmington reported Tuesday that the city's Police Department has been using an obscure federal program to get the equipment for 16 years.
Wilmington police Capt. Rodney Dawson said that patrol officers are assigned M-16s because they need to be prepared if confronted by a suspect armed with one. He added that the weapons cannot be used for crowd control or civil disturbances.
There is no charge to borrow the equipment.
"Tax dollars have already paid for these items, so instead of the military disposing of them, they're basically given a second life through law enforcement," Dawson said.
Trooper cited after gear taken at gym
GASTONIA — A Highway Patrol trooper was charged after $5,000 worth of exercise equipment was taken from a gym before it reopened to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to authorities.
Jerome John Letcavage, 44, was charged with larceny Saturday afternoon. He was released on a written promise to appear in court, news outlets reported, citing the Gaston County Sheriff's Office inmate database.
The trooper was accused of taking weights and resistance bands from a local YMCA on Wednesday, three days before it officially reopened, WCNC-TV reported.
A Highway Patrol representative said that Letcavage remained employed with the agency, but that personnel issues involving suspensions or terminations were handled through the Raleigh office.
Authorities did not say why Letcavage was at the gym.
SBI probes shooting involving an officer
An investigation is underway after officers in western North Carolina shot a suspect who police say was armed with a knife.
WLOS-TV reported Monday that officers with the Spruce Pine Police Department shot the suspect Sunday. The person's condition was not immediately clear.
Officials say the shooting is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. The Police Department said more details would be released upon the completion of the investigation.
An SBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.
Spruce Pine is about 50 miles northeast of Asheville.
Man charged after hitting 187 mph
FOUR OAKS — Authorities said a man was facing numerous charges after speeding at nearly 190 mph along Interstate 95 over the weekend.
A State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the driver Sunday after he sped through a work zone on the interstate, WRAL-TV reported. The car reached a maximum of 187 mph in an area with a posted limit of 65.
Troopers say the man eventually crashed into bushes in the Four Oaks area while attempting to avoid stop sticks. No one was injured.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, was charged with speeding in a work zone, failing to stop and fleeing to elude arrest. He was being held at the Johnston County jail under a $125,000 bond, according to the TV station.
— From wire reports
