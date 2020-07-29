1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is dead and another injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

The men, who have not been identified, were found after deputies responded to 6937 Knob Ave. in Connelly Springs for reports of yelling, screaming and gunshots around 12:27 a.m., according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered that two men had been shot and that a man involved in the shooting left the scene with a woman, the release said. One of victims was dead at the scene, but the other was transported to a trauma center for medical treatment.

The man who left the scene turned himself into Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies. He and the woman who left the scene with him have been interviewed by Burke County sheriff's detectives, the release said.

A neighbor who called 911 early Wednesday morning thought that everything started around 11 p.m.

“Arguing started in the driveway, just right out in the road here,” she said. “You could tell there was several of them. They was hollering and screaming and then heard gunfire, and more hollering and screaming.”

She said she heard more gunshots, then a vehicle took off down the street.

She told The News Herald that she wasn’t surprised that something like this happened.

“I hate that somebody’s lost their life,” she said.

Burke County EMS and Lovelady Volunteer Fire and Rescue also were involved in the case.

Investigators have been in contact with the district attorney’s office. The shooting remains under investigation.