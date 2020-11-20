Local trooper wins award for off-duty actions

RALEIGH — A local law enforcement officer proved once again that he is a hero both on and off the clock this summer when he intervened in a fight while on vacation.

Trooper G.N. Gentieu of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was in Folly Beach, South Carolina, with his family while his daughter visited The Citadel in May. It was just a little while after Gentieu had surgery on his wrist, and it still was in a brace.

He said they were enjoying the view of the beach from a restaurant’s patio when two people, who appeared to be intoxicated, started fighting at a table near theirs. A third person at the table jumped up as if to try to fight someone else.

Initially, they took a step back and didn’t intervene. The fight made its way to the beach, where a Folly Beach police officer tried to separate them.

When the officer intervened, the pair turned on him and started attacking him.

A crowd gathered around the brawl, but no one made any moves to intervene and help the officer – except for Gentieu.