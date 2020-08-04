Man charged with shooting into occupied home

A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot into an occupied dwelling in Morganton Tuesday morning.
Jonathan Leroy Poplin, 31, of 817 Woodlawn Ave. SW in Valdese, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge came after deputies responded to 1859 Crump Park Road in Morganton for a call of screams and shots being fired at the home around 8:48 a.m., the release said.
Deputies were notified that Poplin, the suspect, and a woman had left the scene in a light blue van, the release said. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Poplin might have been headed their way.
When Burke deputies arrived on scene, they learned that Poplin had shot a gun into a mobile home that had three people inside it, the release said. No one was struck.
CCSO found the suspect’s van on Pony Court in Caldwell County while BCSO detectives and deputies were processing the crime scene on Crump Park Road, the release said.
According to an 11 a.m. Facebook post by CCSO, a man fired a shot when deputies approached him on Pony Court before running off into the woods. CCSO did not identify the man who shot at them as Poplin.
The release from BCSO said deputies were advised that Poplin ran into the woods in Caldwell County. BCSO detectives went to Caldwell County and seized the suspect’s van.
BCSO deputies issued a warrant for Poplin’s arrest, the release said. CCSO deputies found him on foot and arrested him before turning him over to BCSO detectives.
Poplin’s bond was set at $50,000 secured with a court date set for Thursday, the release said.
