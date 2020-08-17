Motorcycle groups involved in disturbance in Connelly Springs

CONNELLY SPRINGS -- Police from multiple agencies responded to a disturbance Saturday night near Hildebran that involved people from various motorcycle clubs and ended with one man being charged.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged Jody Maltba, 32, of 430 Swanson Drive, Lenoir, with misdemeanor simple assault.
The charge came after a Burke County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a disturbance call around 8 p.m. at 2900 U.S. 70 in Connelly Springs. The call reported 50 to 60 people from various motorcycle clubs, including Full Throttle Junkies, Outlaws, and Dedicated Brotherhood, were involved in the disturbance, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The caller said multiple people were walking down U.S. 70 toward the Dominoes/Building Blocks Academy parking area and there was loud yelling and the caller thought there was about to be violence, the release said.
The release said while the first deputy arrived on the scene and was talking to some people, a fight broke out. The officer made a request for additional officers and while the officer and some other people were trying to break up the fight, a group of people started forming around the deputy, according to the release.
Another deputy arrived on the scene and the two tried to keep the groups separated but the groups became more heated and additional officers were requested, the release said.
A woman who was being restrained by her husband was detained in the back of a patrol car, and two men became involved in an altercation. That led officers to arrest Malta, according to the release.
The release said by the time the scene calmed down, officers from the Valdese and Long View police departments, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Rhodhiss Police Department and State Highway Patrol from Catawba and Burke counties had arrived.
Maltba was given a custody release and a court date is scheduled for Sept. 4.
