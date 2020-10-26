The alleged warrant for my arrest

I was speechless, which is not unusual for me. Then my wife said, “Do you want to tell me what this is all about?”

It’s not enough that I’m in trouble with a Social Security Officer, but I’m also in trouble with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. To be truthful about this, I’d rather be in trouble with a Social Security Officer. But I have to take my trouble one step at a time.

I did not know what to say to my wife. I never heard of a Social Security Officer or what they do. Why would the Social Security come after me? I’m certainly not going to call that number.

“Are you keeping something from me?” My wife queried.

I did not know how to answer because I have never found how to keep anything from her as long as I have been married. She knows what I'm doing three weeks before I'm actually doing it. How could I keep anything from her?

Certainly, I can keep things away from me. So when I do something, I forget about it and have to be reminded that I did it. But as for keeping secrets, that is not one of my strong suits.

“If you’re in trouble,” my wife said in a very sympathetic voice, “we can get through this together.”