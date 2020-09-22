092320-mnh-news-statebriefs

No charges filed in death of Black man
CHARLOTTE — A prosecutor has declined to charge five police officers accused of not giving immediate medical attention to a Black man who died after fatally ingesting drugs right before he was taken into custody.
District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III said in a Monday report to the State Bureau of Investigation that prosecutors could not file involuntary manslaughter charges against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers because they would not be able to prove that Harold Easter, after eating a large amount of crack cocaine, would have lived even if he had received immediate medical attention.
Officers who were conducting a drug investigation against Easter, 41, tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car he was driving Jan. 23. Authorities say that during a low-speed pursuit, Easter ate a large amount of crack cocaine, and that he continued to eat, or try to eat, cocaine as he struggled with an officer during his arrest.
Easter suffered a medical emergency in a police interview room, and he died three days later, police Chief Johnny Jennings said.
Jennings said the four officers and a sergeant had been cited for termination, Jennings said.
Tillis: N.C. to join drilling pause
RALEIGH — President Donald Trump will add North Carolina to a list of southeastern states whose coastal waters won't be subjected to offshore drilling for a decade, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said Monday.
Earlier this month, Trump signed a memorandum instructing Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to prohibit drilling in the waters off both Florida coasts, and off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina for 10 years — from July 2022 through June 2032. North Carolina wasn't on the list.
In a short video released by his Senate office, Tillis said he spoke to Trump on Monday morning and asked him to "extend the offshore drilling moratorium to North Carolina. I'm pleased to announce that the president will be doing just that."
The Trump administration didn't immediately announce such a move Monday.
The three-state prohibition marked a policy reversal by Trump and was seen as a potential political asset for Republican senators in Georgia and South Carolina facing tough election fights. The drilling issue hasn't reached the forefront of the Senate campaign between Tillis, a Republican, and Democrat Cal Cunningham, however.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!