092320-mnh-news-statebriefs

No charges filed in death of Black man

CHARLOTTE — A prosecutor has declined to charge five police officers accused of not giving immediate medical attention to a Black man who died after fatally ingesting drugs right before he was taken into custody.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III said in a Monday report to the State Bureau of Investigation that prosecutors could not file involuntary manslaughter charges against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers because they would not be able to prove that Harold Easter, after eating a large amount of crack cocaine, would have lived even if he had received immediate medical attention.

Officers who were conducting a drug investigation against Easter, 41, tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car he was driving Jan. 23. Authorities say that during a low-speed pursuit, Easter ate a large amount of crack cocaine, and that he continued to eat, or try to eat, cocaine as he struggled with an officer during his arrest.

Easter suffered a medical emergency in a police interview room, and he died three days later, police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Jennings said the four officers and a sergeant had been cited for termination, Jennings said.

Tillis: N.C. to join drilling pause