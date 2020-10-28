102920-mnh-news-statebriefs

State ballot deadline passes
RALEIGH — The options to vote in North Carolina are dwindling as Election Day nears.
Voters who wanted to cast a traditional mail-in absentee ballot had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request one through their county elections board or online through a state portal.
The ballots must be placed within a special envelope and turned in to the voter's county elections board by Nov. 3 or have be postmarked by the same date.
More than 1.4 million absentee ballots have been requested, according to the State Board of Elections. Over 811,000 of them have been returned and accepted — a rate seven times the total received at this time during the 2016 election.
Nearly 3.5 million North Carolinians had voted as of Tuesday afternoon, state data shows.
5 deaths tied to church events
CHARLOTTE — At least five people have now died in COVID-19 cases linked to events held at a Charlotte church, health officials said.
Mecklenburg County Public Health reports 143 cases of COVID-19 also are linked to convocation events held Oct. 4-11 at the United House of Prayer for All People, The Charlotte Observer reported. The total includes 137 Mecklenburg County residents, four from Iredell County, and one each from Gaston and Cabarrus counties.
Four of the people who died lived in Mecklenburg County; the fifth lived in Gaston County.
The update came two days after the county ordered the church's buildings shut down over "grave concerns" about the COVID-19 outbreak.
NBA's Paul leads voting march
WINSTON-SALEM — NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a historically Black college where he takes classes.
Paul was part of the "March to the Polls Part 2" event held Tuesday at Winston-Salem State University, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
The basketball star told reporters during the event that it was necessary to encourage students to vote "given the magnitude of the election and everything that is going on right now."
Campus police blocked traffic to allow for the march, which included candidates running for office and hundreds of city residents.
Paul, 35, played basketball at Wake Forest University before heading to the NBA.
College probes computer breach
GREENSBORO — A data breach at Guilford Technical Community College may have affected many current and former students.
The Greensboro News & Record reported Tuesday that the college was hit with a ransomware cyberattack in mid-September and found the breach Sept. 14.
The college said it's investigating the cyberattack "to determine what happened and to remediate impacted systems." State agencies, cybersecurity experts and the FBI have provided assistance.
Students, faculty and staff members who were potentially affected will be offered credit monitoring and identity restoration services for a year.
The college declined further comment.
— From wire reports
