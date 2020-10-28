102920-mnh-news-statebriefs

State ballot deadline passes

RALEIGH — The options to vote in North Carolina are dwindling as Election Day nears.

Voters who wanted to cast a traditional mail-in absentee ballot had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request one through their county elections board or online through a state portal.

The ballots must be placed within a special envelope and turned in to the voter's county elections board by Nov. 3 or have be postmarked by the same date.

More than 1.4 million absentee ballots have been requested, according to the State Board of Elections. Over 811,000 of them have been returned and accepted — a rate seven times the total received at this time during the 2016 election.

Nearly 3.5 million North Carolinians had voted as of Tuesday afternoon, state data shows.

5 deaths tied to church events

CHARLOTTE — At least five people have now died in COVID-19 cases linked to events held at a Charlotte church, health officials said.