121420-mnh-news-statebriefs

Beasley cedes court race
RALEIGH — State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley conceded Saturday to Republican Paul Newby in their extremely close election after two rounds of recounts saw little change in the vote margin.
Beasley, a Democrat, said she called Newby, the senior associate justice and a Republican, to congratulate him on winning their election.
"I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role," she said in a news release.
Newby had led Beasley by 401 votes from almost 5.4 million ballots cast in the Nov. 3 race after a statewide machine recount was completed last week. Beasley then requested a hand recount of ballots in 3% of randomly selected voting sites in all 100 counties. That expanded Newby's lead by 12 votes, according to state elections data.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper elevated Beasley from an associate justice to chief justice in early 2019, making her the first Black woman to serve at that post.
Tribe rebuffs Cooper order
RALEIGH — The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in North Carolina won't implement Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive order on virus restrictions.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that tribe Principal Chief Richard Sneed announced Friday the tribe won't adopt the order at the Qualla Boundary in the western-most corner of the state.
Sneed wrote in a statement on Facebook that he has worked with tribal public health officials to enact social distancing measures to protect tribal members and guests while balancing the financial position of the community.
The Eastern Band has reported a total of 652 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 58 of which are active. Health officials say just two people are hospitalized.
Virus hobbles court system
RALEIGH — Nonessential in-person court proceedings in North Carolina will be halted starting Monday for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, state Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Friday.
The pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of court personnel as well as the public, she said.
Since the onset of the pandemic, judicial branch officials and employees have reported 291 confirmed positive cases, a courts release says. In addition, more than half of North Carolina's county courthouses have been partially or completely closed due to COVID-19, and 11 of those closures have occurred this week.
"I am gravely concerned with the recent surge in positive cases, but with this new directive, I am confident that potential exposures will be significantly reduced," Beasley said in the release.
Toddler killed in hit-and-run
WILKESBORO — A 2-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off from him home was killed in an apparent hit-and-run, the State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said in an email that family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.
The child had been left at home with two other children while a parent went to a neighboring house, the patrol said. Investigators said an unknown driver was going north on Traphill Road near Boone at about 8:30 p.m. before hitting the child and leaving the area.
A relative took the toddler to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid before he was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.
Conviction ends firearms case
RALEIGH — A former Marine has been found guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. to Haiti to train members of that country's army in foreign armed conflict, federal prosecutors said.
Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, 34, who was born in Haiti and lives in North Carolina, was convicted Thursday of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. and transporting firearms without a license, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said in a news release. His sentencing date was not released.
Prosecutors said Duroseau and a co-conspirator impersonated high ranking military officers, pretending to be on military business so they could illegally take eight firearms by commercial aircraft to Haiti.
Evidence also showed Duroseau planned to train the Haitian Army with the firearms and equipment, prosecutors said.
— From wire reports
