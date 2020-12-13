121420-mnh-news-statebriefs

WILKESBORO — A 2-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off from him home was killed in an apparent hit-and-run, the State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said in an email that family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

The child had been left at home with two other children while a parent went to a neighboring house, the patrol said. Investigators said an unknown driver was going north on Traphill Road near Boone at about 8:30 p.m. before hitting the child and leaving the area.

A relative took the toddler to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid before he was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.

Conviction ends firearms case

RALEIGH — A former Marine has been found guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. to Haiti to train members of that country's army in foreign armed conflict, federal prosecutors said.