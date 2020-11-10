A look back at this week in local news (Nov. 1-7)

Take a look back at the last week in local news, and read more about each story at the links attached.
After record year, Patton volleyball eyeing even more
As Burke County high school sports resume on Nov. 16 after a nine-month COVID-19 hiatus, the Patton volleyball team is one to keep an eye on. The Lady Panthers broke a school record with 23 wins last season as they were one of the final eight teams remaining in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
Veterans to be honored with walk-thru tribute
The Burke County Veterans Service Office and the city of Morganton are partnering to present a safe, socially-distanced walk-thru tribute to veterans that will replace the annual Veterans Day service held in Morganton. The drop-in event will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at CoMMA and feature military memorabilia from World War II to present day.
Watch now: President Trump speaks to supporters in Hickory, talks Second Amendment, support for police
President Donald Trump held a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on Nov. 1 ahead of Election Day. The rally brought in droves of supporters by the thousands, despite the chilly air and high winds that hit the area that evening.
Burke goes red across board for elections
The county went red on election day across the board, with Burke County voters opting to elect all-republicans to local and state offices. County commissioners Jeff Brittain, Scott Mulwee and Johnnie Carswell all won reelection, along with NC State Senator Warren Daniel who defeated Ed Phifer, and Representative Hugh Blackwell who defeated Cecelia Surratt. Representative David Rogers also won reelection for his district, which covers a portion of southern Burke County.
Newly naturalized citizen votes for first time
This election was particularly memorable for Valdese resident Tamara Strickley, who cast her vote for the first time as a U.S. citizen. Strickley, who was adopted from South Korea to American parents in 1960 when she was 2-years-old, officially became a citizen in August after decades of struggles gaining her citizenship.
First responders reunite with boy they helped save
A local mom called first responders ‘angels on earth’ after they helped save her 3-year-old son’s life following an accident in August. Amanda Carroll said her son, Jensen, went into cardiac arrest after the ramp of a utility trailer fell on his head. After almost two months in the hospital, Jensen is back at home and got to meet with the responders who helped him that day.
