A look back at this week in local news (Nov. 1-7)

Burke goes red across board for elections

The county went red on election day across the board, with Burke County voters opting to elect all-republicans to local and state offices. County commissioners Jeff Brittain, Scott Mulwee and Johnnie Carswell all won reelection, along with NC State Senator Warren Daniel who defeated Ed Phifer, and Representative Hugh Blackwell who defeated Cecelia Surratt. Representative David Rogers also won reelection for his district, which covers a portion of southern Burke County.

Newly naturalized citizen votes for first time

This election was particularly memorable for Valdese resident Tamara Strickley, who cast her vote for the first time as a U.S. citizen. Strickley, who was adopted from South Korea to American parents in 1960 when she was 2-years-old, officially became a citizen in August after decades of struggles gaining her citizenship.

First responders reunite with boy they helped save

A local mom called first responders ‘angels on earth’ after they helped save her 3-year-old son’s life following an accident in August. Amanda Carroll said her son, Jensen, went into cardiac arrest after the ramp of a utility trailer fell on his head. After almost two months in the hospital, Jensen is back at home and got to meet with the responders who helped him that day.