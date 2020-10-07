 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Who should not revere you, O King of the nations? This is your due. Among all the wise men of the nations and in all their kingdoms, there is no one like you.

—Jeremiah 10:7

