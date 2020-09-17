Friday, September 18, 2020 State Briefs

Police now investigating case of missing man as a homicide
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the Raleigh Police Department announced the change on Wednesday.
The department said in a statement that “foul play is suspected” in the case involving William Anderson “Andy” Banks.
Authorities have already filed felony charges against Justin Fernando Merritt in connection to Banks’ disappearance. He was taken into custody in Danville, Virginia.
Banks, 39, went missing Saturday. Friends said he had gone to sell a silver Range Rover.
“Andy was a super fine, loving, affectionate human being,” his father, Bill Banks, told The News & Observer. “He had more friends than I ever dreamed of having, and they thought the world of him. They’re all completely devastated. He was a wonderful person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. As far as I know, he’d never even been in an altercation.”
Nurses vote to unionize at Mission Hospital in Asheville
ASHEVILLE — Nurses at a hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, have voted to unionize and gain the power to bargain over their benefits and working conditions.
The Citizen-Times reported a ballot count on Thursday morning showed that there were roughly twice as many “yes” votes by Mission Hospital nurses than there were votes against forming a union.
The vote concluded a year-long effort by nurses and union representatives to organize. It also comes less than two years after HCA Healthcare bought the hospital as part of a $1.5 billion sale.
The 1,600 registered nurses who work at Mission Hospital and the St. Joseph campus will be represented by National Nurses United, the nation’s largest nurses’ union.
The hospital had opposed the union effort. It said a union would ultimately hurt the hospital’s quality of care and could cause its labor costs to “increase materially.”
Argument leads to guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges that include involuntary manslaughter after police said he pushed a man to the ground and kicked him during an argument.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Robby Vincent Smith, 38, pleaded guilty in Forsyth County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Judge David Hall sentenced Smith to serve a minimum of one year and six months to a maximum of two years and seven months in prison. He had no previous criminal record.
Smith's attorneys said he never imagined that the man he was arguing with would later die. But Daniel Bruce Souther, 69, died nearly two months later.
Authorities said the men got into an argument at a motel in March 2019. Souther died the following month.
An autopsy found that Souther had various medical issues, including a heart condition and Parkinson’s disease. But authorities said a head injury Souther received in March contributed to his death.
N.C. State eclipses 1,000 coronavirus cases among students
RALEIGH — North Carolina State University confirmed on Wednesday it has had more than 1,000 of its students test positive for the coronavirus since classes began on Aug. 10.
Mick Kulikowski, a spokesman for the university, said that 1,007 students have gotten the virus as of Monday.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was the first college in the state to shut down in-person undergraduate classes and direct students to move out of their dorms and return home to their families. N.C. State followed shortly thereafter, as did East Carolina University. All three campuses began the fall semester on Aug. 10.
ECU reported last week it had eclipsed 1,000 student COVID-19 cases, and UNC is approaching that mark with more than 950 cases.
The 13 remaining colleges within the University of North Carolina have seen mixed results.
UNC-Charlotte has not opened back campus for in-person instruction. Instead, it decided to keep classes online until at least Oct. 1. UNC-Greensboro has seen about 50 cases, while nearly 350 UNC-Wilmington students and about 250 Appalachian State University students have tested positive for the virus since they began classes last month.
Some voters mistakenly get 2 absentee ballots
MATTHEWS— A mixup with the first absentee ballots sent in North Carolina caused some voters to receive two identical ballots for the November general election, according to election officials.
Some ballots intended for voters in Matthews were mislabeled with the wrong names and were shredded before they could be sent this week, Mecklenburg County election officials told news outlets.
When officials printed new mailing labels to correct the mistake, some voters ended up getting two duplicate ballots.
Fewer than 500 voters were affected, Election Director Michael Dickerson said.
The official added that it was unlikely that voters could have cast two ballots, a felony, because each mailing label includes an individual code making it impossible to vote twice.
About 813,000 absentee ballots have been requested in North Carolina as of Monday as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
From wire reports
