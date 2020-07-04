Letters to the Editor

Time to remove statues
I am the second great-grandson of George M. Taylor, a captain in the NC 1024 Infantry formed in McDowell County in 1862. I do not know, but often wonder, what my ancestor believed and why he and other family members took the stands that they did.
Today’s question is about what we believe, what are our values. Speaking of the United States Constitution, Alexander Stephens, Vice President of the Confederate States, well stated the beliefs of the Confederate leadership: “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
If that treasonous and repugnant statement represents our belief and values, then let the statues stand. If it does not, it is well past the time to remove these tributes to white supremacy that have for so long affronted so many of our neighbors.
Take them down. Put them in cemeteries, museums, or destroy them. They must not further impede our nation’s journey towards a more perfect union.
Marshall R. Taylor
Nebo, Burke County
Can reason prevail concerning statue?
The News Herald continues to have stories about Burke County’s Confederate soldier on the square, an issue being “debated” nationwide. Some weeks ago my son, Alan, recognized Burke’s monument would eventually come up and suggested “You know, its history and it should be preserved. The best spot would be at the History Museum.” Sounds like a reasonable solution to me — if reason can prevail. But I also remember the Museum’s Spanish exhibit and the Joara Foundation being asked to stop using the flag of 17th century Imperial Spain due to its use of St. Andrew’s cross, which some thought mimicked the Confederate battle flag. And then this past spring WPCC’s Speakers Forum on Symbols of the South began with some discord before being canceled due to Covid-19.
I experienced these deeply felt emotions many years ago at WPCC while teaching a World History class when a student identified himself as a Nazi, as well as his uncle in Asheville. Thinking this to be an excellent learning opportunity I asked him to bring Nazi memorabilia — which I displayed, without comments, at Moore Hall’s lobby in a glass case. To say the least, a Jewish faculty member freaked out. I was saved only because WPCC’s president Gordan Blank was also Jewish.
And since I’m on a roll here (and fatigued with the lockdown), let me add one other example of how deeply emotions may simmer. Also, in that summer World History class, I found a vocal, young African American who sided with the Black Panthers. Asking my class if they would like to hear a debate between these two points of view, I illustrated the political spectrum as a circle with middle-of-the-road views at the top while the liberal left and conservative right moved around to meet at the bottom as “radical” views. Black Panthers (left) and Nazis (right) met at the bottom. On the day of this great debate my large classroom was packed wall to wall with my students and others.
Both young men presented their views succinctly and vividly. In my mind, I understood that radical views such as these sometimes result in mindless anger — and wars. Radical views always clash, e.g. the left-right sides definitely seek ways to oppose or eliminate the other. I continue to hope everyone in my class that day realized that emotions, beliefs and words always have consequences. And, I also hope, all sides realize that compromise is the ultimate goal of American democracy.
Larry Richard Clark
Morganton
Residents help keep doors open
Options has faced an unexpected financial crisis as a result of COVID-19. We need $60,000 to guarantee another year of support services to domestic and sexual violence victims.
I wrote our annual letter for our 500 Who Care campaign and told you this. The response has been phenomenal. We have raised $38,780 of the $60,000 that we need. Our local paper took the initiative and let the community know we need help by sharing our struggles in the paper and online. I am indebted to The News Herald for helping us spread the word. Individuals, churches and clubs have stepped up to help us.
There are so many to thank. I ask you to look at our Facebook where we are recognizing those who have been gracious to us. Even though we are living in challenging times, we still find a way to love and support each other. I have received notes, emails and phone calls of encouragement and people saying I will help you raise the funds. I did not know if Options could make it but now I know we can. Our staff was afraid for families trapped in abusive homes and knew we had to be here during and after the quarantine. We have never closed our doors or stopped accepting clients during the quarantine because of your help. Now I truly believe we will make it and even meet our $60,000 goal.
Thank you for caring about Options and the families we serve. If you need help, please call our 24-hour crisis line for domestic and sexual violence at 828-438-9444. Together we can make a difference.
Graciously Yours,
Kristy K. Graf
Executive Director
