Letters to the Editor

We need to remove the Civil War statue from the square. It represents hate and racism. The only intransigent value is that it reminds us that the south lost the war because they did not have moral footing to win. The United States in turn became the greatest nation ever.
There is no worthy argument for not bringing down this symbol of hate
My father moved to Morganton in 1953 because he saw in the people, prosperity and hope. He taught high school for 30 years, teaching math class and drivers education.
He would not recognize this town now. His best friend was Coach McIntosh, another great Morganton elder who taught and ministered us all in times of need. Along with calling the high school football games on Friday nights, he was a treasure to Morganton. I can see Coach Mac walking onto our front porch now to have a sit down with Charlie Snyder today to discuss the turmoil soiling our streets. They both would say “this will pass.” But the problem is that this has been passing for too long.
It’s hard to wrap a thought around what the political right is fighting for. I was raised in a village of grownups who watched out for their neighbors’ sons and daughters. Who would bring a neighbors’ laundry off the clothes line if a thunderstorm was approaching. My mother would always bake a fresh loaf of bread for any new neighbors who had just moved onto the street.
Morganton is better than what is on display on the square of recent days. Burke county needs to remove the remnants of a failed past.
Don’t become the bloody Burke of old. Mo-town is on the threshold of becoming what our forefathers hoped for — a community of goodwill where families strive for hope and set an example for others.
Hug your neighbors instead of instilling fear and hate. It isn’t becoming for all looking in from outside. I had a group of friends wanting to spend the holidays in Morganton to visit the breweries, hike the mountain trails and stay at the local hotels. They all heard about the events this past Saturday and went to Knoxville instead.
I was ashamed to call this my home. Never would I have thought that poor judgement would triumph over common sense in our slice of paradise. Look at all the beauty we have surrounding us. It’s God’s country for people of all races and creed. I was taught that the southerners were gentlemanly. I didn’t see any signs of that on social media. Do we want to be projected as a closed ignorant community or a village of kind families with a spirit of grace?
Charles Michael Snyder
Burke born and bred
Protesters with weapons should be charged
I am writing to demand that the laws of North Carolina be enforced by Morganton Public Safety. Armed members of the various groups and other ultra-right wing terrorists — mostly from out of town — invaded our town square in violation of the law by holding a protest under arms. Morganton Public Safety only dispersed them after counter-protesters showed up demanding not to be called derogatory names which were shouted during the afternoon at passing vehicles.
These terrorists were at the square based on faulty information and showed their ignorance in coming to Morganton, N.C., instead of Morganton Street in Fayetteville, NC. Perhaps they love the participation trophy built to intimidate Black Americans, perhaps they’re just ignorant, perhaps some of them feel safe to be racist in a crowd.
Regardless of your feelings about the cause they support, their possession of weapons was in clear violation of N.C. statute stating: “It shall be unlawful for any person participating in, affiliated with, or present as a spectator at any parade, funeral procession, picket line, or demonstration upon any private health care facility or upon any public place owned or under the control of the State or any of its political subdivisions to willfully or intentionally possess or have immediate access to any dangerous weapon. Violation of this subsection shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor.”
I call on MPS to issue charges to any known to have been armed in the crowd.
Mark Vitrone
Morganton
