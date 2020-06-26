Letters to the Editor

Restore Valdese funding for Valdese Library
To all Valdese residents who value knowledge:
Congratulations are in order for the Friends of the Valdese Rec. Due, in large part, to the efforts of that group’s president, Beth Heile, some people with more than the usual amount of community influence have gotten on board to establish a system of connected trails through our county and this region of the state.
For example, from the Burke County Public School System: Doug Setzer, director of Auxiliary Services; Wendi Craven, member of Burke County Board of Education; Shane Gardner, principal of Draughn High School; and Doug Hallyburton, assistant principal/athletic director, DHS.
Lakeside Park is definitely one place that citizens can go to, to expand their knowledge of nature, and to participate in fresh-air activities which strengthen them physically and mentally. With the public school system in disarray right now (COVID-19), one place to which adults and children can go to strengthen themselves mentally and emotionally is the Burke County Public Library. The Valdese branch of the library is now facing a shortfall in funding. Valdese Town Council and the Town Manager are seriously considering eliminating Valdese’s portion (17 percent) of the yearly operating costs for our branch. The amount is $50,000. Valdese has contributed to the library’s budget since 1982, when our library (with Valdese as a co-owner with Burke County) became part of the Burke County Public Library.
The library needs your support, just as Lakeside Park does. Spend time on the trails to re-charge physically; and go to Valdese Library to use the computers, read or check out a book, participate in children’s activities with your child or grandchild. Sign a petition to restore library funding in the Valdese Post Office, in our library, or in the hands of a volunteer at your front door.
Knowledge! That’s the purpose of our library, and we need knowledge now, more than ever, to help us handle the world we find ourselves living in. Make your support known, by this petition, for knowledge.
Will and Rose Mueller
Valdese
Thankful for helping hands
My husband Jim and I ventured to Morganton Sunday, June 14 to eat at Butches on Burkemont Avenue. Had a pleasant early dinner and found flat tire awaited us. People of your town are awesome. A couple helped within 5 minutes and got tire changed with their help and later of AAA due to tire jack flimsiness. Countless others offered to help, even those driving by. A hearty and caring thank you to all who offered to help and especially to John who took tire to gas station with our brother-in-law. Kindest people in Morganton.
Diana and Jim Hale
Gamewell