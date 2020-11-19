Letters to the Editor

I have lived in Burke County since 1993. During that time, I have cast many votes as well as receiving votes as a candidate. However, for this election I wanted to participate in another way. I contacted the Board of Elections to volunteer for the November election. As part of my training I worked at a site for early voting. I learned what is involved to run our local elections, and was very impressed with the depth of knowledge of those workers which made my indoctrination much easier.

During election day I was assigned to the precinct at Mull Elementary School, where the regular poll workers were both very helpful professional. When citizens were determined not to be registered, they were given instructions where and how to register so they could participate in the next election. When it was determined they were at the wrong precinct they were given the name and address of the correct voting location. If they were unsure how to get there, directions were provided. Both political parties were represented and the goal of the precinct captain was to allow everyone with an opportunity to cast a valid ballot. My experience during this election was very positive and Burke County can be proud of the process and the hard work done by Board of Elections during a continuous time.