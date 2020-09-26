Letters to the Editor

I was almost overcome with - what? The unselfish spirit of giving enacted right there in the grocery store? The expression of no matter how bad things get, we still want to help each other? I swallowed what I was sure were tears, and simply said thank you. I didn’t quite know how to say in a line of people waiting to check out that the children will be especially blessed by this act of kindness - not to mention the blessing that I was feeling. And thank you seemed to be sufficient for an individual who simply wanted to help and did.

I share this story because I believe it is repeated - quietly and unobtrusively - many times and in many ways around us even as we watch the violence and anger and injustice in our society every time we turn on the TV or read the newspaper. Knowing of “the kindness of strangers” soothes the spirit and gives us hope that we will get through these difficult days stronger than when we began. And to say once again to the young woman who shared so generously, “Thank you.”

Dorothy Williams

Free Speech Interrupted