Letters to the Editor

Support appreciated
I would like to thank the many people for their support during my wife’s and my illness with Covid-19. We appreciate your prayers and encouragement. I want to thank the businesses that have continued to practice using masks and maintaining distances. Now we have almost 2,500 cases reported just in Burke County. My thanks also go the local media, especially The News Herald for their accurate description of the events. I hope that the citizens of Morganton will continue to be safe as we head into the usual months of flu season.
Thanks again for your support and many prayers.
Mayor Ronnie Thompson
Morganton
Kindness lifts spirts
It seems there is so much that weighs on the spirit these days that it is difficult at times to find enough positives to balance the negatives. But last Friday I was pleasantly surprised by an unsolicited positive that continues to lighten my step.
I was in the Walmart Neighborhood Market purchasing items for our church’s backpack program. The lady at the check-out counter had just told me the total for my purchase, and I was about to insert my credit card into the reader, when the young woman waiting in line behind me said, “M’am, I’d like to pay your bill today” and handed the cash to the clerk. I said something like, “Oh, no, that’s not necessary. These are items for the backpack program.” The young woman said, “I know, and I’d like to pay for those items today.”
I was almost overcome with - what? The unselfish spirit of giving enacted right there in the grocery store? The expression of no matter how bad things get, we still want to help each other? I swallowed what I was sure were tears, and simply said thank you. I didn’t quite know how to say in a line of people waiting to check out that the children will be especially blessed by this act of kindness - not to mention the blessing that I was feeling. And thank you seemed to be sufficient for an individual who simply wanted to help and did.
I share this story because I believe it is repeated - quietly and unobtrusively - many times and in many ways around us even as we watch the violence and anger and injustice in our society every time we turn on the TV or read the newspaper. Knowing of “the kindness of strangers” soothes the spirit and gives us hope that we will get through these difficult days stronger than when we began. And to say once again to the young woman who shared so generously, “Thank you.”
Dorothy Williams
Free Speech Interrupted
“Free Speech” means that we have the legal right to express our opinions freely. We should be able to put up signs for both political parties to express our opinion. Trump supporters are taking down Biden and other Democratic signs everywhere, along public roads and in neighborhoods on private property. Shame on them! Are they that insecure about their candidate’s chances of winning the election that they don’t think anyone should see a Biden sign?
Sign theft is much worse this election season than most. Trump often criticizes those who disagree with him. He says negative things about the election process. It is not surprising that some of his supporters choose to steal and cheat.
Theft and/or defacement of legally placed signs is a misdemeanor punishable by fine and up to 20 days in jail. Often these crimes go unpunished. We have a simple solution. For every sign that is taken that we have placed (including four taken recently), we are making a donation to the Burke County Democratic Party and increasing our efforts to get out the vote. We are encouraging all Biden supporters whose signs are stolen or damaged to make an extra donation of time or money to the Democrats. It seems like this could be a great fund-raising activity.
Steven Lian, Nebo
Anne Lian, Nebo
Linda Croom, Nebo
Dorwyn Croom, Nebo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!