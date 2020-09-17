NC lieutenant governor: Reopen schools without mask mandate

Cooper’s campaign called Forest’s proposal “dangerous.”

“Dan Forest is promising to put students, teachers and families in harm’s way immediately without any safety precautions because he cares more about politics than people,” said Liz Doherty, a spokeswoman for Cooper’s campaign. “His dangerous plans and spread of misinformation, especially his insistence that masks don’t work, would set us back in our fight against COVID.”

The lieutenant governor noted that several other states encourage mask wearing without mandating the use of face coverings.

“Science is not a one size fits all, either,” said Forest, who trails Cooper by 11 percentage points among registered voters in a Monmouth University poll. “You’d have no true science without skepticism. All science is based on skepticism, and you need to have skeptics for what's happened throughout this entire virus. If anybody's ever skeptical for anything that goes on that doesn't meet the narrative of the left right now, then they are shut down."

The margin of error among the 401 people contacted for the poll by cellphone and landline between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 was 4.9 percentage points.