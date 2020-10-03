NC Senate race upended by texting, virus diagnosis

A spokeswoman for Cunningham's campaign, Rachel Petri, confirmed on Saturday the authenticity of the text messages. It's unclear when the messages were sent, but at one point Cunningham says he's "Nervous about the next 100 days," which could be a reference to the Senate election. One hundred days before the election would be July 26.

An email trying to reach Guzman Todd at the California-based communications firm that lists her as an employee, as well as voice messages left with what public records indicate are her phone numbers, weren't returned Saturday. Public records show she had a Raleigh residence briefly until 2015. Guzman Todd is married to someone who has served in the U.S. Army, according to the NationalFile.com report.

Cunningham, 47, is an attorney and Iraq War veteran who still serves as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served one term in the state Senate in the early 2000s and lost a Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate in 2010.

As for Tillis, he said he has no symptoms but will be staying at home for 10 days. Cunningham tweeted that he wished Tillis a "quick recovery" and said he would get tested himself after the two men shared a debate stage Thursday night. No other debates are scheduled.